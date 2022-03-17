Hidden in the records and the final scores this season are some area high school baseball and softball players who have emerged as stars.
It’s still too early to know exactly how good each area team can be, but some breakout performances by area players have been too good to ignore.
Some area athletes have come up with clutch hits at the plate or vexed opposing Division-I prospects on the mound.
Here’s some of those stars who have stood out through the first month:
Layne Preece, Venice sophomore pitcher
Preece didn’t have many opportunities to pitch as a freshman for the Lady Indians — going 2-0 while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings.
This season, the sophomore right-hander has embraced a bigger role as she has helped to lighten the load for senior ace Karsyn Rutherford. Already, Preece has pitched in wins over North Port and Sarasota and, this past weekend in Jupiter, she did her part in a complete game shutout against Treasure Coast.
Jacob Patton — DeSoto County senior pitcher
Patton returned from injury this season at a great time for the Bulldogs. He has stepped into a starting role and has excelled out of the gate through three starts.
The senior has allowed just two earned runs on nine hits and six walks with a team-leading 26 strikeouts across 14 1/3 innings for the 5-3 Bulldogs.
Jewelie Vanderkous — North Port junior pitcher
A Lady Bobcat for the past two seasons, Vanderkous had a taste of success last season, but has taken another step this year.
Her .450 batting average is the far-and-away best for North Port, along with her team-leading nine RBI through six games. It hasn’t been light contact for Vanderkous, either, as she has already hit four doubles and a home run.
On the mound, the North Port ace is 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA through 40 1/3 innings.
Dylan Leahy — Charlotte senior outfielder
It’s been just five games, but Leahy has already delivered multiple game-changing hits for the Tarpons. His .467 average is best on the team, but it has been his team-leading nine RBIs that have made the biggest difference so far.
KK Smith and Riley Sullivan, Venice freshmen infielders
When you mention one, it’s hard not to think of the other. Smith and Sullivan are likely to be intertwined for the next three years at Venice.
The freshmen phenoms were no-doubt starters out of the gate for undefeated Venice, and have lived up to the hype in the field and at the plate.
Brady Ham — Lemon Bay junior outfielder
Ham has been an on-base machine — and wreaking havoc when he’s there — for the Mantas early this year.
Through nine games, Ham is batting .458 with seven walks and six steals — both team highs.
On the mound, Ham is 0-2, but not through his own fault as he has allowed one run (0.70 ERA) on seven hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts over 10 innings pitched.
Hunter Possehl — Venice junior first baseman/pitcher
Already an FGCU commit, the 6-foot-6 Possehl hasn’t been short on potential for some time. He has put it together for the Indians this season — registering several multi-hit games as a first baseman while also flashing his promise on the mound.
In a start at Tampa Jesuit, the left-hander allowed just four hits — all singles — in four-plus innings against a lineup that included three players committed to top Division-I universities.
Alexis Puga — Port Charlotte sophomore pitcher
The Pirates have been improving with a youth movement and Puga has been one of the focal points. The sophomore leads the team with a .526 batting average, a team-high nine RBIs and three doubles.
On the mound, Puga has been reliable when called upon — with a 1-1 record and a 2.93 ERA over 14 1/3 innings.
Jasmine Jones — Charlotte junior infielder
It’s hard to say that Jones is a new area star after she made the All-Area team last season, but she certainly wasn’t playing at the level she is now.
Jones has torched opposing pitching, leading the area with a .611 batting average and four walks, pacing the Tarpons' offense with a team-high eight runs, too.
