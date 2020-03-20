The spring season was just getting started when the outbreak of COVID-19 halted athletics across the state late last week.
Baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, boys weightlifting and smaller sports such as lacrosse, water polo and boys volleyball were all impacted by the virus. In each sport, some athletes were already separating themselves from the pack.
Though some games might be played down the road, it’s worth recognizing which spring athletes were off to impressive starts in a season that may not be resumed.
Spring Standout
Venice girls tennis: It was the Venice boys tennis team that won a state championship last season, but it’s been the Lady Indians who have impressed in 2020.
Venice (11-0) has blown through its competition — with hardly any of its matches coming down to the wire.
Much of the success has been due to the return of several key players such as Jia Johnson and Nikki Kulcsar along with the addition of freshman Nicole Cierniak.
Spring MVP
Kayleigh Roper: The Venice softball team has had an offensive breakthrough in 2020 and Roper has been at the center of it.
She’s been a mainstay in the middle of the order for two seasons now, but this year with protection around her in the lineup, Roper has helped take the Lady Indians to another level.
The Michigan State commit and cleanup hitter has been hitting against everyone — batting .424 with 8 runs and 14 RBI through 10 games.
Hottest Start
Venice softball: The Lady Indians hit the gym this offseason and the gains have been easy to see through just 10 games.
Venice (8-2) has lost to just one team (Manatee) this season and has beaten area squads such as Lemon Bay, North Port, Charlotte, Sarasota and Riverview.
The offense has been the difference-maker during the hot start with the team averaging 7.6 runs per game.
Most Improved
Jacob Bubb: The Tarpons baseball team lost three Division-I pitchers to graduation in 2019 in Kyle Machado (FGCU), Kevin Conway (FGCU) and Cade Reich (UNF), but Jacob Bubb has stepped in to help fill the void.
The junior (1-1) has thrown a team-high 16 1/3 innings and has allowed just three hits with a 1.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
Surprise Performance
Ryan Marti: A backup infielder the past three seasons, Marti has had his chance to return to pitching this season for Venice.
The senior right-hander has thrown 12 innings with a 0.58 ERA and 13 strikeouts — giving the Indians a much-needed arm to rely on after the graduation of pitchers Orion Kerkering (USF), Danny Rodriguez (FGCU) and Clay Callan (SCF).
Best Single Game Performance
Jay Murphy: It may have come against the Gulf Coast HEAT, but Imagine pitcher Jay Murphy did it all in a 15-0 win.
He not only threw a five-inning perfect game in which he struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced, but also led the offense with a 3-for-4 night.
Comeback Performance
Emani Jefferson: She missed the track and field season last year to focus on travel basketball, but with a commitment to play for Division-I Wright State already in hand, Jefferson returned to the track this spring.
The multi-sport standout wasted no time getting back in rhythm, breaking the school record for the long jump with a leap of 18-feet, 10-inches at the Charlotte Invite.
