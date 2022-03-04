This article was written before the conclusion of Friday night’s games.
There may be too much going on this week even for the most enthusiastic Venice High sports fan to keep up with.
Along with the conclusion of the wrestling season today, there will be 12 Indians team competing this upcoming week — with multiple events on each week day.
There are some can’t-miss games among the mess of action.
The best games of the week might take place on back-to-back days as the Venice baseball team plays a home-and-home with Jesuit (Tampa) — traditionally two of the best teams in the state — on Wednesday (home) and Thursday (away).
In another exciting matchup, the softball team will have rematch with Sarasota from the preseason — this time at the Sailors’ home — before going away to a Spring Break tournament in Jupiter.
In smaller sports, the boys and girls water polo teams and the boys and girls track teams will compete on the road while boys weightlifting will host a rare meet.
Meanwhile, the boys and girls tennis teams and the volleyball squads — boys indoor and girls beach — will also be in action.
As always, if you can’t make it out to see it happen in person, check out the next issue of the Venice Gondolier to see what happened.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
Blaine Taranto and Tristany Smallwood will represent Venice High in the final day of the wrestling state championships today at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
Taranto, competing in 126-pound weight class of the 3A boys state championships, will compete in the blood round today with the chance to finish as high as third.
Taranto made it to the semifinals before losing Friday, and will have a chance to finish as high as third or as low as sixth today.
Smallwood will have the opportunity to finish either seventh or eighth in the 105-pound weight class.
Wrestlers who finish in the top eight for their respective weight classes earn a medal at states.
Monday
There’s no Venice High sports on campus, but three teams will begin their weeks. The boys tennis team will hit the road to play at Riverview at 3 p.m. as the 7-2 Indians look to keep up their strong start to the season.
A few hours later, the boys volleyball team (1-0) will hit the road for its second match of the year — at Winthrop at 6 p.m.
The boys (0-4) and girls (0-4) water polo teams will wrap up the action with another far-flung match, this time at Gateway High in Kissimmee at 7 p.m. as they both look for their first wins of the season.
Tuesday
A few teams will be playing, and nearly all of them will be on the road once again.
The girls tennis team will start off the action with a match at Riverview at 3 p.m. as it looks to improve on its 8-1 record.
Shortly after that, the girls lacrosse team (1-3) hosts the first Venice home game of the week against Bishop Verot (4-2) at 6 p.m.
Both the baseball (2-1) and softball (5-0) teams will hit the road headed north — with baseball at Lakewood Ranch and softball at Sarasota — for 7 p.m. games.
Wednesday
The boys and girls tennis teams open the day with home matches against Bradenton Christian at 3 p.m.
Shortly after, the girls beach volleyball team (2-0) will host its first-ever home match against Sarasota on Nokomis Beach at 3:30 p.m.
In the evening, the girls and boys (both 1-2) lacrosse teams will play local teams — with the girls hosting Sarasota Military Academy at 5 p.m. and the boys playing at Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m.
Finally, the baseball team will wrap up the night with one of its most highly anticipated games of the year: a home matchup vs. Jesuit (3-0) at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Another busy day for Venice athletics awaits — with little to watch on campus.
Boys weightlifting will host Cardinal Mooney and Charlotte at 4 p.m. in a rare home meet. The track and field team will also compete in its only event of the week as it travels to participate in the North Port Invite.
Meanwhile, the boys and girls tennis teams will play their third match of the week, with this one at Lakewood Ranch at 3 p.m.
If you missed out on Jesuit at Venice baseball last night, fear not, there’s another chance to watch the matchup tonight — if you’re willing to drive up to Tampa for the 7 p.m. start.
Friday
The action slows down a little bit as Spring Break officially begins for Sarasota County students this evening.
The girls beach volleyball team will hit the road for a match down at Bishop Verot at 4 p.m.
Later, the boys and girls lacrosse teams will host a doubleheader with Riverview — girls at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the softball team will travel to the other coast as it begins its annual Spring Break tournament in Jupiter.
Saturday
The softball team will continue its play in the Jupiter tournament.
