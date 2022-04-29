It won’t be long now before this weekly article takes a break for the summer months.
Indians teams have been dropping left and right over the past few weeks.
The Venice boys and girls tennis teams, boys volleyball team and boys weightlifting teams have all wrapped up their seasons in the past two weeks alone, joining several others on campus.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop paying attention.
Some teams still have their biggest games of the year to play, and one of them — girls beach volleyball — is just one win away from the state tournament.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Monday
A busy and exciting day is on tap in Venice today.
First up, the girls beach volleyball team (14-0), fresh off a district championship, will play in a regional play-in match against Community School of Naples at 4 p.m. on Venice Beach by the lifeguard tower.
If Venice wins, it will advance as one of 16 teams in FL to the state tournament at Florida State University this upcoming weekend.
In the evening, the baseball team (13-12) will open its district tournament with a home game against Lehigh (6-13-1) at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
The playoff action continues tonight.
If the baseball team defeats Lehigh, it will head up to Sarasota tonight to play No. 1 seeded Riverview in the district semifinals at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Riverview softball team will head South to play at Venice High in the district semifinals, also at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Planning for today gets tricky. There could be no games tonight if both the baseball and softball teams lose earlier in the week, but if they win, they will each play tonight.
Baseball would be at the winner of Sarasota vs. Gulf Coast for the district championship at 7 p.m.
Softball would play at Lakewood Ranch, also for the district championship, at 7 p.m.
Friday
If the beach volleyball team wins on Monday, it will travel up to FSU to compete in the state tournament — beginning this morning at 8 a.m.
Venice, representing Region 6, would play in the regional final at Noon.
Win that, and the Lady Indians will be back in action later that evening against the winner of Region 5 at 6 p.m.
Saturday
If the girls beach volleyball team wins both of its matches on Friday, it will compete in the state semifinals at 10 a.m., with the state championship scheduled for 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, several Indians will represent the Venice track and field teams at the regional meet at Alonso (Tampa) this morning and afternoon.
They include district champions Keyon Sears (high jump), Alex Council (Javelin) and the 4x100 relay team of Elliot Washington II, Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston and Sears.
