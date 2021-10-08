The regular season is already winding down for many teams on campus.
The volleyball team has been busy and will keep that up this week with three matches — at Lemon Bay on Monday and at the TeePee on Wednesday and Thursday — to wrap up its regular season.
The girls golf team, which has been nearly unbeatable in match play, will play one match this week while the boys team, which has no matches scheduled, is trying to add a match this week. The boys and golf district tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
After an open week this weekend, the boys and girls cross country teams will set their sights on two more meets — the GT Bray on Oct. 16 and the County Meet at North Port on Oct. 23 — before the postseason arrives.
Here’s how the week ahead looks:
Monday
The volleyball team made a late addition to its schedule a few weeks ago when it added a match at Lemon Bay tonight at 7.
The Lady Mantas had an undefeated start for over a month before losing to Canterbury (17-7, No. 42 in FL) in tournament play. Lemon Bay (18-1) has dominated the rest of its competition, however, and the winner of this game should have bragging rights as the area’s best.
Tuesday
The girls golf team will play at Saint Stephen’s this afternoon as it looks to stay in rhythm. The Lady Indians have gone 9-1 in match play this season behind top golfers Elizabeth Ireland, Hayli Snaer and others.
Wednesday
The volleyball team will have a rematch with Vanguard (8-15) at 7 p.m. after sweeping them in Ocala earlier this season — giving the Lady Indians another tune-up before the postseason.
Thursday
Unlike Vanguard, Forest is an Ocala team that should challenge the volleyball team at 7 p.m. tonight.
Forest (12-9, No. 62 in FL) relies on senior outside hitter Emma Truluck (5.7 kills per set) to power the offense along with senior middle hitter Aubrey O’Cull in the middle.
Friday
The football team will take one more step forward in its quest for a district title tonight as it hosts Gulf Coast at 7:30 p.m.
The Sharks have had an up-and-down season, beating Golden Gate, Lakewood Ranch and North Port with ease, but lost to Naples and Bishop Verot while allowing over 35 points in each loss.
The Indians, meanwhile, have steamrolled their competition and look to remain the No. 1 team in the FHSAA RPI rankings.
