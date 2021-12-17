Winter Break is five days away for students and teachers at Venice High School, but there’s still games to be played until then.
The football team opens the week today by playing for its third state championship in team history — against Apopka in the 8A state final at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Then, several teams on campus will play their final games of the calendar year as they try to head into the break on a high note.
Every winter sports team on campus has a winning record — except the boys basketball team, which is still missing several players due to the football playoffs — and fans won’t want to miss out on catching these teams one last time in 2021.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The football team will put its playoff success to the test this afternoon as it plays the No. 7 team in FL for the 8A state championship.
If Venice can win, it will be the third overall title — others in 2000 and 2017 — and its first in 8A competition.
Later today, the wrestling team will compete in Day 2 of a duals tournament at Boca Ciega.
Monday
The girls basketball team is scheduled to open the day with a 4 p.m. game against Dunbar (5-4) at Lemon Bay High School in the annual Provenchor Shootout.
Later that night, the girls soccer team will play its final game of the year as it hosts Manatee (1-6-2) tonight at 7 p.m. The Indians and Hurricanes tied, 1-1, in the season opener back on Nov. 9.
Tuesday
This week of athletic action comes to an early end today with three teams in action.
First, the girls weightlifting team will host both North Port and Riverview in a tri-match beginning at 4 p.m.
Then, the girls basketball team is scheduled to wrap up its competition in the Provenchor Shootout by taking on Charlotte (4-3) at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the boys basketball team will host Cardinal Mooney (6-0) at the TeePee, also at 7 p.m.
