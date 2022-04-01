There’s a reason for every athlete at Venice High to be hopeful this spring.
Already in the postseason for some sports, squads like the boys and girls water polo teams and the boys weightlifting team have already punched their tickets to regionals after winning their district this past week.
For everyone else on campus, the hope of winning districts is still alive.
That might not be easy for baseball or softball — a pair of teams who went in opposite directions this past week. The baseball team must find some consistency with its hitting like it did in a pair of blowout wins this week in a tournament at IMG Academy.
The softball team, which entered the week undefeated, learned some valuable lessons in an ugly loss to Sarasota. That could come in handy as the Indians will have to get past Lakewood Ranch (No. 2 in FL) to win its district.
Other teams on campus, like boys and girls tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, girls beach volleyball and the boys and girls track and field teams each begin the postseason before the month is up.
Before we get that far ahead, though, let’s focus on a more immediate future.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down day-by-day:
Monday
The softball team (12-1) will get a chance to rebound from an ugly 15-3 loss to Sarasota last Thursday with a game tonight at Braden River at 6:30.
Tuesday
One of the toughest tests in the area awaits the boys and girls tennis teams today as Riverview comes to play at Venice High at 3 p.m.
An hour later, the girls beach volleyball team (7-0) will look to complete a season sweep against Charlotte (5-2) as it plays in Punta Gorda at 4 p.m.
The boys volleyball team (3-7) will try to snap a six-game losing streak as it travels north to play at Berkeley Prep (3-9) at 5 p.m.
The baseball team (6-9) will play its only home game of the week tonight as it hosts Sarasota (10-4) at 7 p.m.
Also at 7 p.m., the girls lacrosse team (3-6) will play its second-to-last regular season match as it travels to play at Cardinal Mooney (4-8) tonight.
Finally, the boys and girls water polo teams will both play regional quarterfinal matchups today.
Both the boys and girls teams are seeded fourth and each will play fifth-seeded Olympia at 7 p.m. If they win, each team will move on to the regional semifinals on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
Wednesday
A week after run-ruling DeSoto County (8-4), the softball team will play them again — this time at Venice High at 7 p.m.
Thursday
The boys and girls track and field teams will open the day with the Sarasota County Championships at Booker at 3 p.m.
Shortly after that starts, the boys and girls tennis teams will host Lakewood Ranch at 3:30 p.m.
Finally, the girls lacrosse team will play its last regular season game as it hosts Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m.
Friday
The week ends with a light, but fun slate.
At Venice High, the boys lacrosse team (3-6) will host Manatee (3-5-1) at 7 p.m.
At CoolToday Park, the baseball team will play against Lemon Bay in the Mizuno Classic, also at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.