The fall sports season is more than halfway over, and each Venice High squad will soon begin to eye the postseason.
The football team opened the FHSAA RPI rankings as the No. 1 overall team in the state, and held onto that spot with a convincing win over Palmetto. The volleyball team has been a top team in the state, too, as a 12-4 record has earned them the No. 18 spot, according to the FHSAA.
It's hard to say where the golf and swim teams rank in the state, but with the results they've been posting, each team will have players worth watching as regional play begins in the coming month.
But that's getting a little bit ahead of ourselves.
Here's how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The volleyball team will continue hosting its biggest tournament of the season — the 7th annual Battle at the Beach at Venice High School.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to get the action going this morning as they play Trinity Catholic beginning at 9 a.m.
Monday
Both the boys and girls golf teams will put their strong seasons to the test this morning in one of the most well-attended annual tournaments in Southwest Florida — the Don Ross Invitational at Sara Bay Country Club.
Tuesday
The swim team will hope to avoid storms to fit in a meet at Barron Collier in Naples this afternoon — one of just a handful of regular-season meets for the team this year.
Thursday
This will be the busiest day of a light week for Venice High sports.
The volleyball team will return to the court following a four-day break from play with an exciting matchup at Cardinal Mooney (10-5, No. 20 in FL).
The Lady Indians lost to the Cougars, 3-2, in a tightly contested match on Sept. 2 in which Venice opened up in an 0-2 hole.
Earlier in the day, the boys golf team will host Sarasota.
Friday
The Venice and Manatee football teams matched up well over the past two years with the Hurricanes winning the district, but the Indians getting the last laugh in the regional playoffs.
This year, however, offers what appears to be a less enticing matchup the Indians host the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.
Manatee (0-4), which is now longer in Venice’s district, has struggled under new head coach Jacquez Green — losing each of its games by multiple scores.
Venice, meanwhile, has ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the state in an undefeated start to the season.
