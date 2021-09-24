It hasn’t taken long for teams at Venice High to establish themselves as some of the best in the state.
The football team entered Friday night’s game against Palmetto with a 3-0 record, ranked No. 1 in the state in the first RPI rankings released by the Florida High School Athletic Association and No. 5 by MaxPreps.
The volleyball team has shaken off a 3-2 start, going 8-1 over the past few weeks as they have shot up the state’s rankings — coming in at No. 39 in FL according to the FHSAA and No. 14 by MaxPreps.
While there aren’t state rankings for other sports, both the boys and golf teams have dominated local competition — with the girls undefeated at 6-0 — along with some individual standouts in cross country and swimming.
The Indians will look to build on their hot starts this week against Lakewood Ranch, as the football, volleyball and boys and girls golf teams will play the Mustangs this week.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Tuesday
Matchups with the Mustangs begin as the boys golf team — fresh off competing in the Braden River Invitational this weekend — is back on the road to play at Lakewood Ranch at 3:45 p.m.
The volleyball team (11-3) will keep the action going as they play at Lakewood Ranch (9-5, No. 118 in FL) later that evening at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
The girls golf team will look to continue its dominance in match play as it hosts both St. Stephen’s and Lakewood Ranch at Waterford Golf Club — beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Thursday
Both boys and girls golf are scheduled to play on the road this afternoon as the boys play against Cardinal Mooney and Braden River while the girls play Riverview.
The volleyball team will cap the day’s action as it returns to the TeePee for a match against one of the top teams in the state — Westminster Christian of Miami (8-3, No. 20 in FL) — at 7 p.m.
Friday
The cross country team will hit the road as it gets ready to run in the FLrunners.com Invite at Holloway Park this weekend.
Then, the volleyball team will open its annual ‘Battle at the Beach’ tournament, featuring what head coach Brian Wheatley is calling ‘the most competitive field’ the tournament has ever had.
Finally, the football team will wrap up the week as it hits the road for the final time in the regular season to play at Lakewood Ranch (1-3, No. 288 in FL) — a team the Indians have beaten by a combined score of 115-13 over the past two seasons — at 7:30 p.m.
