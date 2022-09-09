Athletes across Venice High’s campus have already proved they can play with the best the state has to offer.
The football team nearly rallied for a comeback win over eight-time state champion Miami Northwestern in Week 1 before holding on to defeat Naples — a team with a perfect regular season last year — in Week 2 to open the season.
The volleyball team tested their talent against some of the nation’s best this past weekend in the Nike Tournament of Champions, and started out strong on the way to placing eighth out of 32 teams.
Venice volleyball (7-3) beat some reigning state champions as its still-young team earned some valuable experience.
Aside from the Nike TOC, Venice is undefeated in its regular season — losing just one set, at Tampa Prep, across four wins.
The boys and girls golf teams didn’t have a chance to build on their already promising seasons this past week, unfortunately, as rain and lightning canceled each team’s scheduled matches on Tuesday and Thursday. However, a busy week ahead is sure to make up for lost time.
This past weekend in Estero, some Indians cross country runners turned in top times, especially Darcy Cernansky.
The senior placed fifth out of 146 runners with a time of 21:03.60 as she led the Lady Indians to a second-place finish among 20 teams.
The boys were led by boys soccer player Ben Tary, who placed seventh in the 164-runner field with a 17:57.10. The boys team placed eighth out of 19 teams.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The cross country teams will be in action again this morning as they compete in a meet at Sarasota Military Academy beginning at 7:15 a.m.
Later this morning, the boys golf team will try to get in its first golf in over a week as it plays in the Lakewood Ranch Invitational beginning at 10 a.m.
Monday
Following a one-day rest, the boys golf team will continue its stretch of four matches in six days — playing in the Jenkins Invitational beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
The boys golf team is at it for a second straight day as it’s scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. at Lemon Bay.
That evening, the volleyball team will travel a few miles north to play at 7 p.m. at Cardinal Mooney (4-2), a team that went 2-1 against Venice last year.
Thursday
The marathon on the links ends today for the boys golf team as it hosts Cardinal Mooney at 3:30 p.m.
The girls golf team is scheduled to host Lemon Bay and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal at 3:30 p.m. at Waterford Golf Club.
The volleyball team will host its second regular season home match against visiting Fort Myers at 7 p.m.
An hour after the Indians and Green Wave start playing, the football team will host one of its most anticipated games of the year — against St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), to be broadcast at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Saturday
The cross country teams will compete against some local runners on this morning as they participate in the North Port Invite beginning at 7 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.