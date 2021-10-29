The postseason is here for fall sports teams — except football — and while many local schools are watching their teams drop out of contention, Venice High will have all of its teams competing this week.
Every team on campus qualified for the playoffs this season and a few — boys and girls golf and volleyball — have already advanced past their respective district tournaments.
It’s not just that these Venice teams made the playoffs, but also that several of them are formidable opponents for any team to play against.
For anyone who has been following the Indians from afar, this is the week to check them out in person as nearly every sport will be competing with their season on the line.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
Both the swim and cross country teams — boys and girls — will compete in their district meet today.
The swim team will compete at Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota beginning at 11 a.m. while the cross country team will race at North Port starting at 8:30 a.m.
Monday
The boys golf team finished in third place in last week’s district tournament to advance to the regional tournament today at Lakewood National Golf Club at 8 a.m. as Harrison Adams and Anthony Lohbauer led the way with a 76 each.
Moving on to the state championships will be a challenge in a competitive region, but the Indians have been one of the top local teams all season.
Wednesday
The girls golf team also advanced to regionals as the third-best team at their district tournament — led by Elizabeth Ireland and Hayli Snaer, who each shot a 90.
The Lady Indians are also in a highly competitive region, but showed they can compete as they went 12-2 in match play this season.
The team will begin play at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club at 11 a.m. today.
Later that evening, the volleyball team will host Lake Nona in the regional semifinal round of playoff competition at 7 p.m. at the TeePee.
The Indians swept East Lake this past week to advance while Lake Nona beat Tohopekaliga, 3-2. Lake Nona (17-5) is currently ranked as the No. 19 team in FL — three spots behind Venice — according to MaxPreps.
Friday
After two weeks of facing high-caliber competition in Cardinal Gibbons and Riverview, the Indians should have an easy tune-up game for the playoffs as North Fort Myers comes to play at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 p.m. in the regular season finale.
The Red Knights (4-4, No. 231 in FL) have performed well against lesser teams — beating four squads with losing records — and have hung around with better teams, too, as three losses have been decided by one score.
However, Venice has blown out several teams similar to the Red Knights — such as Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and Gulf Coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.