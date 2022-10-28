This time of the year, most schools are turning their attention to upcoming winter sports.
At Venice High, however, this is when the Indians play for fall sports championships. Every Indians team is still alive this fall season with most squads — cross country, boys and girls golf, boys and girls swim and volleyball — already competing in regional tournament competition.
There is non-stop Indians postseason action this week, beginning this morning and (likely) lasting through next Saturday.
And that’s not even to mention the football team, which secured a spot in the regional playoffs with a district championship last week.
If you haven’t been paying attention, now is the perfect time to tune in as Indians teams across campus battle for regional championships and the right to advance to states.
Here’s how it breaks down, day-by-day in the week ahead:
Today
Both the boys and girls cross country teams advanced to today’s Region 4A-2 meet at North Port High, beginning at 8 a.m. for the girls and at 8:40 a.m. for the boys.
The Indians girls team finished in third place at last week’s district meet at North Port, advancing as one of the top eight teams. They were led by Darcy Cernansky, who placed 12th overall with a time of 20:07.60. Other top 30 finishers for the Venice girls were: Kelly Korec (25th), Tyler Sabadin (26th) and Sierra Sieve (28th).
The Indians boys team placed eighth in districts, securing the final spot to advance.
They were led by Patrick McDonald, who placed 32nd overall with a 17:29.30. He was followed closely by Joshua Woody (43rd), Elijah Palmer (45th) and Owen Busalacki (46th).
To advance to next weekend’s state meet, the boys and girls teams must finish among the top eight, or one of the Indians’ individuals must finish as a top-three runner from a team that does not advance.
After cross country in the morning, the volleyball team will host Winter Haven at 1 p.m. in a Region 7A-3 semifinal match at the TeePee. If volleyball wins, it will advance to host the regional final on Wednesday.
Monday
The boys golf team finished in third place with a 315 in the District 3A-12 tournament this past week, locking in the final spot to advance to the regional tournament at Crescent Oaks Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Venice’s seniors, Anthony Lohbauer and Chapin Smith, led the way with a pair of 78s last week along with juniors Harrison Adams (79), Kevin Mellen (80) and Casey Alford (87).
To advance to the state tournament, Venice will need to finish as a top-three team today, or have an individual with a top-three score among golfers from non-advancing teams.
Tuesday
The girls golf team shot a 378 to finish in third place at the District 3A-12 meet, advancing to the regional tournament at Mission Inn-Las Colinas at 10 a.m.
Hayli Snaer shot the low round of the day for Venice with an 85.
The girls golf team would have to follow the same format as the boys to advance to the state tournament.
Wednesday
If the volleyball team defeats Winter Haven on Saturday afternoon, it will host a regional championship match on this night, likely at 7 p.m.
Venice would host the winner of No. 2 Plant vs. No. 3 Gulf Coast.
Thursday
Some winter sports action starts to creep into the calendar as the girls weightlifting team opens its regular season with a dual meet at Riverview High, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Friday
The football team will host its final regular season game when Clearwater Academy International comes to Powell-Davis Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
For a full preview of this game against the 6-1 Knights, ranked No. 21 in FL, check out the Wednesday issue of the Venice Gondolier.
Saturday
There’s a lot of ifs that go into making this day as busy as could be.
If cross country athletes advance past the regional meet, the 4A state meet would be at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, beginning at 9:55 a.m. for the girls and 10:45 a.m. for the boys.
If the swim team advances past regionals, the Indians will travel to compete in the 4A state swim meet at Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart, with prelims beginning at 9 a.m.
Finally, if the volleyball team wins a regional championship over Plant or Gulf Coast, the Indians will play in the state semifinals with the time, location and opponent to be determined.
