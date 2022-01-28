Each winter sports team on campus is still alive in the postseason, with an eye on making it to the regional round.
The girls weightlifting team has already made it to regionals after winning the team’s first district title last week.
In soccer, both the boys and girls teams have dominated in district competition — the boys beating Sarasota and the girls beating Riverview — and will finish district play this week.
In basketball, the girls will open their district tournament this week while the boys will wrap up their regular season with a busy three-game week.
Meanwhile, the wrestling team enters the heart of duals season with one of its busiest weeks of the year.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The girls weightlifting team will compete at its regional meet beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Cloud High School this morning.
Also competing on the road, the wrestling team will take part in the annual Gene Gorman tournament at Charlotte High — beginning today and continuing through Sunday.
For more information on what to expect from the tournament, read our advance on Page 18.
Tuesday
The playoff action begins today.
In search of a second straight district championship, the boys soccer team will face one of its toughest challenges — a match on the road at Riverview, the top seed in the district at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
The games begin to mean more for the girls basketball team today, too.
The Lady Indians will host Lehigh tonight at a time to be determined in a district quarterfinals matchup.
Wrestling will compete at Port Charlotte.
Wednesday
If the girls basketball team beats Lehigh, it will be back in action at Gulf Coast — the No. 2 seed in the district — tonight at 7 p.m.
The girls soccer team, meanwhile, will host the winner of Sarasota vs. Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. in the district championship.
Wrestling will continue its jam-packed week as it hosts Palmetto at the TeePee.
Thursday
If the boys soccer team defeats Riverview, it will play for the district title tonight — at Gulf Coast or at North Port — at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile at Venice High, the boys basketball team will host one of its best opponents of the year as Riverview (16-6) comes to play at the TeePee at 7 p.m.
Friday
If the girls basketball team makes it past both Lehigh and Gulf Coast, it will play against top-seeded Riverview on the road tonight at 7 for the championship.
The boys basketball team will finish a competitive back-to-back schedule against district foes tonight as it hosts Gulf Coast (12-10) at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
The wrestling team will bookend this busy week with a tournament at Lake Gibson that will last all day Saturday and continue into Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.