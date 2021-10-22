The regular season has turned into the postseason for most fall sports teams, and there will be playoff action on nearly every day of the week.
Though the football team is still in the midst of its regular season, the Indians will be playing a team coach John Peacock called “the best team” they’ve played thus far — 4A state champion Cardinal Gibbons — and then will play Riverview in a game to decide the district.
In between that action on the gridiron, the boys and girls golf teams will each play in their respective district tournaments to start the week.
Then, the volleyball team — fresh off another district championship — will begin the regional playoffs at home.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The football team will play a rare Saturday game as it hosts Cardinal Gibbons of Fort Lauderdale for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Indians (7-0, No. 2) and Chiefs (5-2, No. 19) are both top-20 teams, according to MaxPreps, and feature skilled players on both sides of the ball.
Earlier in the day, the boys and girls cross country teams will be competing in the Tri-County Championship at North Port High School — the last event before the postseason begins next weekend.
Monday
The girls golf team was one of the best in the area this year as it posted a 12-2 record in match play. Led by senior Elizabeth Ireland and sophomore Hayli Snaer, the Lady Indians will host their district tournament at Waterford Golf Course beginning at 10 a.m. to determine who advances to next week’s regional tournament.
Tuesday
The boys golf team will get in on the postseason action as they head to Heron Creek Golf & Country Club for their district tournament — hosted by North Port.
The Indians have a deep rotation of players that has consistently broken 40 strokes in nine-hole match play.
Wednesday
Almost a week after celebrating a district title on its home floor, the volleyball team will be back at the TeePee tonight at 7 to host a to-be-determined opponent.
The match is a must-win for the Indians, but they will have home court advantage and will be the higher seed.
Friday
Though this is technically a regular season game, tonight’s 7:30 kickoff vs. Riverview will determine the district champion.
Venice, which hasn’t won its district since 2018, can lock up home field advantage for the opening rounds of the regional playoffs with a win.
