Hunter Possehl impressed on the mound in Thursday night’s loss to Jesuit, and could be used again when the Indians travel to Tallahassee early this week.

Spring Break has arrived and that’s plain to see in this week’s schedule.

Several Indians athletes will receive a well-deserved week off as there are just a handful of games scheduled.

Some of the teams in action, like softball in baseball, will travel across the state to compete against some new opponents in Jupiter and Tallahassee, respectively.

But just because there’s a lull in the schedule doesn’t mean it’s time to stop paying attention.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:

Today

The Venice softball team (7-0) will put its perfect record to the test this weekend in a tournament in Jupiter

After opening with a game on Friday night, Venice will play against Treasure Coast (4-1) at 10 a.m. before playing Dwyer (4-2) at 2 p.m.

Monday

As the softball team returns, the baseball team (3-4) will hit the road for Tallahassee.


This trip comes at a pivotal time as Venice tries to shake out of an early season slump against some top-tier teams.

First up, Venice will play against Chiles (2-3) at Noon today.

Tuesday

The baseball team will continue its road trip today as it plays Lincoln (2-4) at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball will wrap up its time in Tallahassee with one more game — against Niceville (2-4) at 3 p.m. — but that’s not the only Indians action for the day.

The Venice boys (1-4) and girls (0-4) water polo teams are both scheduled to play at Gainesville High School today in their final regular season matches.

Thursday

The only Indians home game of the week will take place tonight.

Riding a 2-0 start to the season, the boys volleyball team will host Tampa Bay HEAT at 6 p.m. this evening in the TeePee.

