For some teams on campus, the stakes are now raised.
If an athlete doesn't have their best day, if a team takes a loss, it could make or break the season.
After winning the first district championships in program history, both the boys and girls water polo teams were eliminated in the first round of regionals this week.
Everyone else, however, still has a chance to advance.
The boys weightlifting team will send 19 lifters to regionals today at Haines City as they try to advance to the state championships later this month.
Monday and Tuesday, the boys and girls tennis teams will host their district tournament at the high school as each hopes to advance to regional play the following week.
There will also be some playoff games under the lights as the boys and girls lacrosse teams are both scheduled to host district tournament games this week.
That's not all that's going on at Venice High, either, as several other teams still have regular season games to finish.
Here's how the week breaks down day-by-day:
Today
A little over a week after winning a district title, the boys weightlifting team will send 19 lifters to regionals today at Haines City High School at 10 a.m.
Check the next issue of the Gondolier to see if any of these Indians athletes will advance to the state championships.
Monday
The athletic action starts early today as the boys and girls tennis teams open the district tournament at the Venice High tennis courts at 8 a.m.
After rain got in the way last week, Booker High will attempt to host the Sarasota County Championships for track and field this afternoon.
Later in the evening, the Lake Placid (9-7) and Venice softball teams (14-1) will play the second game of a home-and-home at 7:30 at Venice High.
The Lady Indians won, 3-0, at Lake Placid on March 21 in one of their tightest wins of the season.
Tuesday
There’s plenty of Indians action today, but fans will have to travel to see most of it.
In the morning, the tennis teams will wrap up their district tournament, beginning at 8 a.m.
In the afternoon, the Venice girls beach volleyball team (10-0) will continue its quest for perfection at Siesta Key Beach against Sarasota (1-10).
A couple hours later, the Venice boys volleyball team (3-8) will play its regular season finale at Tampa Bay HEAT at 7 p.m.
Not too far from boys volleyball, the baseball team (8-9) will play the first game of a home-and-home at Calvary Christian (15-1, No. 11 in FL) — an annual foe — at 7 p.m.
Finally, there are a pair of lacrosse playoff games scheduled for tonight at 7 — the girls (5-6) in the district semifinals at home vs. Palmetto Ridge (1-9) and the boys (3-7) in the district quarterfinals at home vs. Riverdale (4-7).
Obviously, both games cannot be played at the same time and same place, so stay tuned for a schedule change. Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski said Friday that he is working on sorting it out, and would know on Monday.
Wednesday
The girls beach volleyball team will wrap up its regular season this afternoon as it hosts North Port (0-7) on Venice Beach at 4 p.m.
If the boys lacrosse team defeats Riverdale on Tuesday night, it will turn around to play the winner of second-seeded Gulf Coast (8-6) vs. seventh-seeded Palmetto Ridge (1-14) tonight at 7.
If the Sharks win, the Indians will travel to Naples. If the Bears win, the Indians will stay home.
Thursday
Another jam-packed slate of Venice athletics awaits.
The Indians boys and girls track and field teams will host a rare home meet this afternoon at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The baseball and softball complex will be busy tonight as the baseball team hosts Riverview (11-6) and the softball team hosts Lemon Bay (9-5) — both with a 7 p.m. start.
If the girls lacrosse team defeats Palmetto Ridge in the district semifinals, it will likely play at top-seeded Gulf Coast (9-4) at 7 p.m. unless the Sharks are upset in the semifinals.
Also, if the boys lacrosse team wins both its district quarterfinals and district semifinals matches, it will play in the district final tonight — likely at top-seeded Riverview (9-7) at 7 p.m.
