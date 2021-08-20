The regular season begins Monday for fall sports teams at Venice High, but the action already began last week for the volleyball and football teams.
Playing without a few key players, a young Lady Indians volleyball team was swept by both Community School of Naples (21-6, No. 23 in FL last season) and Steinbrenner (17-8, No. 40 in FL) in a pair of home matches despite battling hard in each set.
Some new players, like freshmen Charley Goberville and Brighton Ferguson made strong debuts that impressed coach Brian Wheatley alongside returning starters like Ireland Ferguson, Ashley Reynolds and Leah Bartlett.
Meanwhile, the football team was also playing some top competition on the East Coast as the Indians traveled down to play Miami Northwestern at Traz Powell Stadium.
There’s even more athletic action for Venice High students and fans to watch this week as the season begins for everyone.
Here’s a look at the week ahead:
Football hosts Cardinal Gibbons
After traveling across the state to play Miami Northwestern in last week’s Kickoff Classic, the football team will settle in for a long stretch of home games, beginning this Friday night at 7 against Cardinal Gibbons (8-1 last year).
The Chiefs should serve as a good early measuring stick for a promising Indians team.
Cardinal Gibbons handled a brutal schedule with ease last year, beating teams like St. Thomas Aquinas, Clewiston, American Heritage (Delray Beach), Cocoa and, finally, Bolles in the 4A state championship game.
The Chiefs, which finished last year ranked No. 3 in FL and No. 22 in the nation, return a strong and experienced group this season.
Boys golf hosts John Ryan Invitational
In what has become a season-opening tradition, the boys golf team will host several teams on Monday morning at 8:30 at Capri Isles — honoring former beloved community member John Ryan.
There are some returners from last year’s Indians team — like Jackson Adams, Marcus Keck and John Piroli — that advanced to the regional playoffs along with several newcomers including Anthony Lohbauer and Chapin Smith.
Girls golf plays two matches
The girls golf team also advanced to the regional playoffs last season and will open this year with a pair of matches this week.
First, the Lady Indians will open with a match against Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte at Lemon Bay Country Club before finishing the week with a home match at Waterford Golf Club against North Port and Sarasota — with both matches beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The team brings back team captain and MVP Elizabeth Ireland along with Lilly Lapczynski, Jenna Stylos, Kaitlyn Vichitvongsa and Kelsi Kommuck while adding some key new players like Hayli Snaer.
Three-match week for volleyball
The Lady Indians didn’t win a set in their two preseason matches, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t bright spots.
Goberville, a freshman outside hitter, led the team with 10 kills in the preseason opener against Community School of Naples — nearly leading a second-set comeback — while Brighton Ferguson played soundly at libero.
The team’s strength is at setter, where it has returned both Ireland Ferguson and Reynolds to create an unpredictable offense.
The week will start at district-foe Sarasota (6-10 last year) on Monday before the regular-season home opener against Tampa Prep (14-5) on Tuesday night, followed up with a game at Forest (Ocala) on Thursday — all varsity games at 7 p.m.
Cross Country, Swimming ready for first meets
Not all of the teams on campus are beginning competition during this school week as the cross country and swim teams gear up for their first meets of the year.
Cross Country will run at Lemon Bay this Saturday at 7:15 a.m. as Juliana Courville returns to lead the girls team and the boys team searches for another new top runner after the departure of Alberto Teijelo.
The swim team has even longer to get ready for the start of its season as its first meet will come at home on Wed., Sept. 1 against Riverview and Sarasota.
