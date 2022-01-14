Judson

Venice defender Brooke Judson will likely see some more free kick opportunities like this one pictured above as the regular season wraps up this week. 

The regular season is winding down for most teams on campus as some will play their final games before the postseason begins.

This is the last week of the regular season for both boys and girls soccer, while basketball has a few more weeks and wrestling opens its IBT season.

There’s already tons of action to watch in the coming days and weeks, and that’s without giving any thought to the spring sports teams who are readying to begin their seasons in short order.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:

Today

The wrestling team couldn’t advance out of a stacked district for duals season two weeks ago, and will now move on to the Individual Bracket Tournament season.

That officially kicks off today as the Indians host the ‘King of the Island’ IBT event at Venice High School, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with some of the top wrestling teams in the state.

Wednesday

A hectic three-day stretch opens tonight for the girls basketball team.

The Lady Indians will host Saint Stephen’s Episcopal (10-6) at 6:30 p.m. at the TeePee in what is scheduled to be the first of three games in three straight days.

Later that night, the girls soccer team will host Manatee (1-8-3) at 7:30 at Powell-Davis Stadium in a matchup that was rescheduled from December.

Thursday

The boys basketball team lost to Cardinal Mooney, 63-60, in the final game before Winter Break and will have a chance at rematching the Cougars on the road tonight at 7.

Beginning at 7:30, the girls basketball team will match up against one of the best teams on its schedule on the road at South Fort Myers (14-3), a good test before the postseason.

Meanwhile, the boys soccer team will play its penultimate match of the regular season as it hosts Sarasota (1-7-2) at Powell-Davis Stadium — also at 7:30.

Friday

The girls soccer team will play in its regular season finale against undefeated North Fort Myers (11-0-1) on the road at 6 p.m.

Also on the road, the girls basketball team will wrap up its three-game stretch with a matchup at Lemon Bay at 7 p.m.

In the only game on campus tonight, the boys soccer team will finish its regular season with a home match against a familiar foe in the North Port Bobcats at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

The boys basketball team will take part in one of the best tournaments in the area this afternoon.

The Indians are matched up with Winter Haven (14-3) in the Wally Keller Classic at 2:40 p.m.

