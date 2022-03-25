Spring break has come and gone. March has nearly run out of madness. The MLB season has reached countdown status.
Summer and everything that comes with it — like the end of the high school sports season — is creeping around the corner.
There's still time, however, for teams at Venice High to make their seasons special.
The playoffs begin for pretty much every team on campus in April — baseball and softball playoffs begin May 2 — and these next few weeks will likely be the most important, no matter what the start looked like.
That’s good news for some, but not so much for others.
For teams like softball (11-0), girls and boys tennis (11-1 and 10-3) and beach volleyball (5-0), there has been little to worry about, but each will have to keep it up against strong postseason competition.
Others, like baseball (3-8), boys volleyball (3-1) and boys and girls lacrosse (2-4 and 3-5), have had ups-and-downs but still have their most important games in front of them.
Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, though.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The boys and girls track and field teams will open the action today at Riverview High School in the Ram Invitational at 8:30 a.m.
Later that afternoon, the boys volleyball team is scheduled to play four games in a tournament at St. Cloud High School.
Monday
The boys volleyball team stays busy this evening as it plays at Universal Academy of Florida at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Most teams on campus will be competing somewhere along the Gulf Coast today.
First, the boys and girls tennis teams will host Bishop Verot, beginning at 3 p.m. Shortly after, the baseball team will play Life Prep (Kansas) at 4 p.m. in a tournament at IMG Academy.
Later that evening, the boys volleyball will host a top district competitor in the Tampa Bay HEAT at 6:30 pm.
On the road, the softball team will play at DeSoto County for an area matchup at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Both tennis teams will play again today as they travel down to Englewood to take on the Mantas at Lemon Bay High at 3 p.m.
Still competing at IMG Academy, the baseball team is scheduled to play Centerville (Ohio) at 4 p.m.
A little closer to home, the beach volleyball team will host Port Charlotte on Venice Beach at 4 p.m.
Two road matchups wrap up the night as the girls lacrosse team travels to play Gulf Coast at 6 p.m. and boys volleyball is at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Thursday
The boys and girls tennis teams will play their third and final match of the week this afternoon as they host Gulf Coast at 3 p.m.
In a rematch from earlier this season, the baseball team will play Canterbury (Fort Myers) at 4 p.m. to wrap up its play in the tournament in Bradenton.
Also at 4 p.m., the beach volleyball team will hit the road to play at North Port (Dallas White Park).
Back at Venice High, the boys weightlifting team will host the district meet — fresh off winning the Sarasota County Championship — at 4:30 p.m.
The softball team will look to continue dominating southwest Florida as it hosts Sarasota (5-2) tonight at 7.
Finally, the boys water polo team is scheduled to play at Gateway (Kissimmee) at 7 p.m., after a lack of officials forced the game to be moved to Thursday night. The girls team is in a solo district, and will automatically advance to next week's regional competition.
Friday
The boys and girls lacrosse teams will host one of their double-headers tonight.
First, the girls will host Lakewood Ranch (3-3) at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys hosting Estero (7-2) at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the softball team will finish a back-to-back home stand as it hosts Port Charlotte (3-7) at 7 p.m.
