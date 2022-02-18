Hartman

Micaela Hartman is expected to play a key role for Venice this season -- playing centerfield, hitting third and pitching out of the bullpen in the preseason already. 

A lot of new faces debuted for teams at Venice High this past week.

The baseball, softball and lacrosse teams opened their seasons while boys and girls tennis, boys weightlifting are already a few weeks in.

And that’s not even to mention the boys volleyball, girls beach volleyball and track and field teams — all of which have yet to play this spring.

It’s set to be another jam-packed final few months of the school-year in Venice, and it really gets going this week.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:

Today

Venice’s two girls wrestlers, Tristany Smallwood and Sydney Pablo, won district championships and will advance to compete in today’s regional tournament at Palmetto Ridge High School.

Meanwhile, the boys wrestlers will be competing in their district tournament in the same gym.

Tuesday

The boys and girls tennis teams will open the action today at Out-of-Door Academy at 3:30 p.m.

The baseball team will play its first game of the regular season as it travels down to play at Barron Collier at 7 p.m.

Wednesday


Any lacrosse fans won’t want to miss this double-header.

First, the girls will host Sarasota at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys hosting Sarasota at 7 p.m.

Thursday

The boys and girls tennis teams will stay on the road when they travel down to play Gulf Coast in Naples at 3 p.m.

Later that afternoon, the boys weightlifting team will host Sarasota in just its second meet of the season at 4:15 p.m.

Finally, the softball team will wrap up the night with its regular season home opener — against Sarasota County rival Riverview at 7 p.m.

Friday

Anyone who advanced past last weekend’s district wrestling meet will continue on to Day 1 of the regional round.

Track and field will also be in competition, opening its season at North Port, while a pair of teams — softball and boys lacrosse — will host games at 7 p.m.

The softball team will host Palmetto and the boys lacrosse team will host Calvary Christian.

Saturday

Spots in the wrestling state championships will be determined in the final rounds of the regional meet.

