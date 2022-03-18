To the most die-hard Indians sports fan: You made it.
The week-without-sports is over at Venice High and there will be wall-to-wall action until the spring season ends.
There are several storylines to watch this week.
Back from a rain-soaked weekend in Jupiter, the softball team is still perfect at 8-0 and won’t waste any time getting back on the field with a Monday night game at Lake Placid.
Though the start of the season hasn’t been as kind to the baseball team (3-7), the Indians still have time to turn their season around — with two opportunities this week on the road.
Other sports, like the boys and girls tennis teams, the boys and girls lacrosse teams, the girls beach volleyball team, the boys volleyball team, the boys and girls track and field teams and the boys weightlifting team will look to continue their strong starts to the season.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down day-by-day:
Monday
The softball team will try to remain undefeated as it plays on the road at Lake Placid (4-3) tonight at 7.
Tuesday
The boys and girls tennis teams will open the day with a match at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal at 3 p.m.
Shortly after, the girls beach volleyball team will host the only home game of the day — at 4 p.m. against Charlotte (4-0) at Venice Beach. The Lady Indians have lost just two individual sets on the way to a 4-0 record this season — beating Port Charlotte, Sarasota Christian, Sarasota and Bishop Verot — and will look to keep that hot start going this afternoon.
The girls lacrosse team (3-4) has been competitive in each match this season as it’s beaten Sarasota, Bishop Verot and Sarasota Military Academy. Another tough test awaits the Lady Indians tonight, though, as they travel to play undefeated Out-of-Door Academy (7-0) at 7.
Wednesday
The boys and girls tennis teams will open the action of the day against North Port at 3 p.m.
Later that evening, the softball team will host Braden River (4-4) at 6:30 as it looks to continue its supremacy over southwest Florida.
The baseball team will surely be itching to put its trip to Tallahassee behind it tonight at Sarasota (6-4) at 7.
The Indians went 0-3 over spring break, but didn’t lose a game by more than three runs as they came up just short in each matchup.
Also at 7, the boys lacrosse team (2-3) will host Bishop Verot (7-3).
Thursday
Another day, more tennis to open the schedule. The boys and girls teams will host Sarasota this afternoon at 3.
A little later, the boys weightlifting team will begin gearing up for the postseason with the Sarasota County Championship at Riverview High at 4 p.m.
Next up are three games all scheduled for 7 p.m.
On the road, the softball team will wrap up its three-game week with a game at Charlotte.
At home, the boys volleyball team (2-0) will host Gulf Coast HEAT (2-2) in the TeePee with the girls lacrosse team will host Saint Stephen’s Episcopal (7-1).
Friday
A pair of teams in need of a win — baseball and boys lacrosse — will hit the road tonight for 7 p.m. matchups.
Baseball will try to avenge an early-season loss to Riverview (6-2) tonight and the boys lacrosse team will play at Community School of Naples (5-2).
Saturday
The boys and girls track and field teams will be the only Indians squads in action this weekend as they compete at Riverview High in the Ram Invitational this morning at 8:30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.