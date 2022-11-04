It’s one of the best times of the year to be a fan of Venice High athletics.
Two of the most prominent teams on campus – volleyball and football – are in the midst of chasing another state championship to add to their already historic programs.
Meanwhile, other talented athletes in individual sports, like cross country and swimming, will be competing at the state level this week, too.
That’s just scratching the surface, as the regular season starts for some winter sports, like boys and girls soccer.
There’s something to track nearly every day this week, including some of the biggest games of the year.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
It’s not just a busy afternoon of athletics this Saturday.
Some athletes’ seasons will be made — or ended — today, including players from volleyball, swimming and cross country.
Following a strong showing at last week’s Region 4A-2 meet, the swim team will send 10 individuals competing in 17 events to the 4A state meet today at Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart. Preliminary racing begins at 9 a.m.
Amadeusz Knop (200 medley, 100 back), Maeve Eckerman (50 free, 100 back) and Max Eckerman (200 medley, 100 back) will lead the Indians’ charge for hardware.
Ben Tary will be the lone Venice cross country representative in Tallahassee in the 4A state meet, beginning at 10:45 a.m. at Apalachee Regional Park.
Though both the Indians boys and girls teams finished 15th at regionals -- seven spots away from advancing — Tary took the final spot as an individual not on an advancing team.
Last week, Tary finished 16th overall with a 16:11.13 at the Region 4A-2 meet at North Port.
Finally, the volleyball team will round out a long day of Indians athletics as it hosts Boca Raton (23-1) in the 7A state semifinals at 4 p.m.
Monday
The boys soccer team won’t waste any time getting started on its regular season as it travels to play at Inspiration Academy (Bradenton) at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The girls soccer team will hit the road for a traditional season-opening match at Manatee at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
The boys soccer team will play the second of a three-match week when it travels north to play at Palmetto at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys soccer will be back on the road again, this time with a match at Riverview at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
The girls soccer team will open the evening with another one of their traditions – the first of a two-match weekend at Wellfield Park – against Mariner at 6 p.m.
Later that evening, the football team will open the regional playoffs with a home quarterfinals matchup against an opponent to-be-determined at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
The girls soccer team will wrap up their season-opening week with a match against Doral Academy at 11 a.m. at Wellfield Park.
If the volleyball team defeats Boca Raton in the 7A state semifinals, it will travel to Polk State College-Winter Haven Health Center to play the winner of Osceola vs. Hagerty in the 7A state championship at 7 p.m.
