XCreg 3.jpg

Benjamin Tary was Venice’s top finisher at Saturday’s Region 4A-2 meet. His time of 16:11.13 allowed him to take the final at-large berth for next week’s state meet.

 Patrick Obley

It’s one of the best times of the year to be a fan of Venice High athletics.

Two of the most prominent teams on campus – volleyball and football – are in the midst of chasing another state championship to add to their already historic programs.


