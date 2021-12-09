Venice defense

The Venice High defense has overwhelmed every opponent it’s face in the playoffs, with the first-string unit allowing just one touchdown through four games.

There might not be a more jam-packed schedule in Venice High sports all year than what’s to come in the week ahead.

Each winter sports team — the girls and boys basketball and soccer teams — will all play multiple games this week starting today and ending Friday night.

All of those games lead up to what should be the biggest game of the year for Indians fans: Venice vs. Apopka in the 8A state championship on Saturday afternoon.

All of these teams are talented and worth watching, and fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the competition.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:

Today

The boys basketball team — still without some of its best players due to the football playoffs — will play in the City of Palms Premier tournament at South Fort Myers High.

The Indians will be matched up against Lehigh (3-1) at noon.

Monday

The girls basketball team has lost by double-digits just once this season — at Riverview on Nov. 22 — and will have a chance to avenge that loss tonight.

The Lady Rams (7-0) come to play Venice at 7:30 p.m. at the TeePee.

Tuesday

Today is the busiest day of the week as each winter sports team will be playing.

The boys soccer team kicks off the day with a home match against Cardinal Mooney (2-5-2) at 5 p.m.

Later in the evening, the girls basketball team will host DeSoto County (3-4) at 7 — a team the Lady Indians beat, 65-19, on Nov. 30.

In a pair of road games, the girls soccer team will play at Lakewood Ranch (6-0-2) at 7 and the boys basketball team will play at Sarasota (1-3) at 7:30.

Wednesday

The boys soccer team remains busy today as it hosts Braden River (1-4-1) at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Venice will match up with North Port in a pair of crosstown games.

The boys basketball team will play at North Port and the girls soccer team will host the Lady Bobcats — with both games starting at 7 p.m.

Friday

The winter sports teams will wrap up the week with three games tonight.

The boys basketball and boys soccer teams will both be on the road, with soccer playing at Lakewood Ranch (7-0-1) at 7 p.m. and basketball playing at Braden River (1-2) at 7:30 pm.

The girls basketball team will host the only home game of the night as North Port (4-3) comes to play at 7 p.m.

Saturday

The football team will play for its third state championship today.

The Indians will travel down to Fort Lauderdale to play Apopka (12-2, No. 7 in FL) in the 8A state final at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium.

