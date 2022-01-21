Venice High School's Micah Thomson wrestles in the 172-pound division against Charlotte High opponent Gauge McCauley last weekend in the King of the Island tournament. The Indians will host two more events this week.
Anyone who has stopped paying attention to the winter sports season has plenty of reason to tune back in now.
The playoffs have arrived for both the boys and girls soccer teams this week — with district matchups to be announced Monday morning — and the regular season finale for girls basketball has arrived, with the finale for boys basketball looming, too.
If that weren’t enough, there’s several wrestlers and girls weightlifters to pay attention in the coming weeks.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The boys basketball team will have a welcome test before the playoffs this weekend in the Wally Keller Classic at Charlotte High School.
The Indians will match up with Winter Haven (16-3, No. 15 in FL) in one of their toughest tests of the season at 2:40 p.m.
Tuesday
The boys basketball team will be back in action tonight as it hosts North Port (10-8), a district foe, at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
The wrestling team will host a rare home match today as they tangle with Sarasota Military Academy at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Venice will match up with North Port again tonight — this time in girls basketball — as the Indians play at the Bobcats at 7 p.m. in their second-to-last regular season game.
Friday
Both basketball teams will be in action tonight as the Lady Indians wrap up their regular season.
The girls will hope to finish their season with a win against Sarasota (6-13) at 7 p.m. while the boys will be at home vs. Gulf Coast (10-9) at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
A little over a week after winning its first district championship, the girls weightlifting team will be back in action this afternoon in regional competition.
The Lady Indians — featuring individual district champions Lauren McMahon and Juliana Courville — will compete in St. Cloud with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
Meanwhile, the wrestling team will host the Venice Duals beginning at 10 a.m. at the TeePee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.