The fall season is winding down for many area athletes, but most teams at Venice High are still competing into November.
The volleyball team will stay at the TeePee today as it looks to complete its quest for a regional championship and move on to next weekend’s state tournament.
The football team just wrapped up its regular season and will host throughout the regional playoffs after winning its district and the top seed in 8A competition.
The swim team took second place in both the boys and girls competitions on Friday as Maeve Eckerman (boys 200 med relay and 50 free) and Amadeusz Knop (100 backstroke) won regional championships.
Though the golf and cross country teams saw their seasons come to an end in regional competition this past week, each sport will have a representative at the state championships later this month as Jackson Adams will compete in boys golf and Julianna Courville will compete in girls cross country.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down for the Indians:
Today
The volleyball team has dominated in playoff competition so far as it has lost just one set since the district tournament began.
The Lady Indians (22-7) will look to keep that up as they host Plant (23-5) at 2 p.m. at the TeePee. There is a fan tailgate scheduled for Noon in the Venice High parking lot.
If Venice wins, it will play in the state semifinals next Saturday.
Tuesday
The state champion girls soccer will open its season as it travels to play at Manatee tonight at 7.
Wednesday
Typically done in the afternoons, National early signing day will take place at the TeePee at 8 a.m. today.
Eleven student-athletes are anticipated to sign their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports in swimming, lacrosse, volleyball, cross country and track, baseball and softball.
Friday
This will be the busiest day of the week for the Indians as the football team opens the regional playoffs.
It is to be determined who the top-seeded Indians will play, but it will certainly be scheduled to be played at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Nearby, the girls soccer team will play its second match of the season as it hosts Sebring at the VAYSA fields at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, members of the swim team will be competing across the state in the state championships in Stuart, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
The girls soccer team will wrap up its first week as it hosts Doral Academy at the VAYSA fields at 10 a.m.
If the volleyball team beats Plant, it will host the winner of Lake Brantley and Windermere Prep in the state semifinals at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.