The holiday season has arrived and the Venice high school sports schedule reflects that this week.
The fall sports have been completed except for football — unless the Indians lost to Riverview last night — and the winter sports are hitting their stride.
The girls soccer team has opened up its state title defense with a solid start and plenty of new faces. The boys soccer team has wasted no time playing district opponents, facing off against Gulf Coast and North Port this past week.
In basketball, the girls team started its season with a dominant 59-25 win over Lemon Bay on Thursday night. The boys, meanwhile, won both of its preseason games, but will wait until December — and football is close to over — to officially start its season.
While most Indians teams will play at least one game this week, no one will play on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Monday
This will be the busiest day of the week as teams try to get in a game before the holiday hits.
The boys s occer team will kick off the day at Cardinal Mooney at 5 p.m. while the girls soccer team is at Doral Academy for a 6 p.m. start.
Finally, the girls basketball team will face one of its toughest tests of the season as it hosts Riverview — a team that went 20-2 last season — for a 7:30 p.m. tip at the TeePee.
Tuesday
The girls basketball team will keep at it on this day, playing its third game in six days as it hosts Sarasota, the team the Lady Indians beat in the district playoffs last season. Game time is 7 p.m. at the TeePee.
Friday
With the football team defeating Riverview handily in its regional semifinal, the Indians play host to West Orange at Powell-Davis Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Warriors beat Osceola 16-7 Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.