None of the results counted last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t matter.
The preseason offered glimpses into what some of the fall sports teams at Venice High might look like this season.
The volleyball team lost the first set in each of its matches this past week, but rallied to win both — against Barron Collier and Berkeley Prep — behind some improved returners and talented additions.
Though this article was written before Friday night’s football game, there’s no doubt that there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the defending state champion Indians — including an entire regular season in Sarasota County and some of the nation’s most sought-after players.
And that’s not even to mention the boys and girls golf teams and the cross country teams, which are all set to debut this week as well.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Monday
The boys golf team opens its regular season before anyone as it hosts the John Ryan Invitational — an annual event honoring a supporter of youth sports in Venice.
Several teams, including local ones such as North Port, Lemon Bay and Charlotte are scheduled to participate in the event, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
The girls golf team returns to action today as it plays the Lady Mantas at Lemon Bay Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.
Later that evening, the volleyball team will open its regular season with a road match at Sarasota at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Volleyball will play its second Sarasota County foe of the week on this evening as it hits the road for a short trip north to Riverview at 7 p.m.
Friday
Fresh off a test against one of the nation's best, the football team won’t get much of a break — hosting perennial Florida power Miami Northwestern at 7:30 p.m.
For a full breakdown of the Miami Northwestern Bulls, pick up a copy of the Venice Gondolier next Wednesday, or check out yoursun.com.
Saturday
The boys and girls cross country teams will open their seasons bright and early as they get a 7:15 a.m. start at Lemon Bay High.
