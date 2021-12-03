The Venice High football team won’t play this week for the first time since early August — despite the Indians’ victory against Columbus High on Friday night.
With no football on the schedule, Indians fans have good reason to get invested in the winter sports on campus.
The girls basketball team (4-1) has won in blowout fashion four times through five games with a formidable and aggressive defense. They play a pair of games early this week.
The boys basketball team (0-2) has been missing several key players like Myles Weston, Jayson Platt and Austin Bray due to the football playoffs as it’s struggled in a pair of losses. The Indians will have a couple of chances to bounce back at home later this week.
The girls soccer team (3-2-2) features nearly an entirely new roster that’s still full of talent. The Lady Indians opened 0-1-1, but have lost just once since as they’ve played some of the state’s top teams. They will host a pair of matches this week.
The boys soccer team (3-0-2) is the last unbeaten winter team on campus. The Indians have won with a lockdown defense that’s allowing opponents an average of under one goal per match. They will have the challenge of keeping that up with a three-match week.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Monday
The girls basketball team will have a prime opportunity to establish itself as one of the best teams in the area tonight against Port Charlotte.
After beating both Lemon Bay and DeSoto County by over 30 points each, the Lady Indians should be challenged by a strong Lady Pirates squad at 7 p.m. at the TeePee.
Tuesday
Fans will have a chance to watch both the boys and girls soccer teams in action as they each host Evangelical Christian — boys at 5 p.m. and girls at 7 p.m. — on the field at Powell-Davis Stadium for the first time this season.
The girls basketball team will also be back in action today, this time on the road at Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. against a 2-1 Lady Mustangs team.
Wednesday
The boys soccer team will be home again tonight in what should be a more challenging matchup against Palmetto at 7:30 p.m. in the only Indians action of the day.
Thursday
Despite Venice missing several star players this could still be an intriguing basketball matchup against Port Charlotte (1-0) at 7 p.m.
The girls soccer team will hit the road to play at Riverview tonight at 7 p.m. as it looks to further establish itself as the area team to beat.
Friday
The boys basketball team will host a game for the second straight night as it plays Booker (1-2) at the TeePee at 7 p.m.
The boys soccer team will put its record to the test against one of the area’s top teams on the road at Riverview (7-0-2) at 7 p.m.
