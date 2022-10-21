Anyone who is a fan of Venice High sports is sure to love the coming weeks.
Nearly every Indians fall sports team — cross country, golf, volleyball and swim — will be participating in postseason contests this week.
The cross country team bookends the week of competition, opening with districts this morning and closing with regionals this coming Saturday — both at North Port High School.
In between, both the boys and girls golf teams will compete in their respective district tournaments while volleyball will host at least one regional playoff match and swim will compete in regionals, as well.
That’s not even to mention the football team, which is aiming for a return to Powell-Davis Stadium to host IMG Academy White, the Ascenders’ B team.
There will be a Venice team in action almost every day this week, fighting for the right to keep their seasons alive.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The postseason opens this morning for the Venice boys and girls cross country teams at North Port.
The girls will open at 7:40 a.m. while the boys will begin at 8:10 am.
Darcy Cernansky has paced the Lady Indians this season. This past week at the Tri-County meet, Cernansky placed ninth overall with a 20:18.10.
The boys, meanwhile, have been led by four runners — Patrick McDonald, Joshua Woody, Owen Busalacki and Elijah Palmer — all within seconds of each other’s times.
Monday
A deep and talented boys golf team will take its first step toward a goal of reaching the state tournament.
The Indians, led by seniors Chapin Beach-Smith and Anthony Lohbauer, will tee off around 8 a.m. at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club in their district tournament, hosted by North Port.
Tuesday
The girls golf team will host its district tournament at 8 a.m. at Waterford Golf Course with a strong shot to advance to regionals.
Wednesday
The district-champion volleyball team will host a team-to-be-determined at 7 p.m. in the TeePee for a regional quarterfinal match.
If they win, the Indians will advance to the regional semifinal round on Saturday.
Friday
The swim team will send some of its top performers to The Long Center in Clearwater for a regional swim meet hosted by East Lake High, beginning at 5 p.m.
The football team is hoping this game will be a home contest, but it’s still up in the air as of this writing while the athletic department awaits stadium clearance.
Until then, consider the site TBD, but either way, this game will be played somewhere at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
There’s an unusual amount of action on this day, so long as volleyball wins on Wednesday.
Cross country will open the day with its regional meet at North Port, with the girls starting at 8 a.m. and the boys going at 8:40 a.m.
Later — at a time to be determined — the volleyball team will play in the regional semifinals, likely at the TeePee.
