Football is still being played on campus, but for all intents and purposes, the fall sports season is over at Venice High School.
The volleyball, cross country, golf and swim teams have all seen their seasons come to an end as each squad made it to the regional playoffs.
Though the football regional — and perhaps state — playoffs should hold everyone’s attention for the coming weeks, there are other sports getting started, too.
The girls soccer team opened up its season as defending state champions by playing at Manatee and hosting Sebring. The boys soccer team, meanwhile, will officially open its season this week.
In the TeePee, the girls basketball team will open its season this week, while the boys team plays in preseason games at Lemon Bay.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The girls soccer team will wrap up its opening week of action as it hosts Doral Academy at 10 a.m. at the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) field at Wellfield Park.
Monday
The boys basketball team will play in preseason action as it faces off with IMG Academy at 5 p.m. at Lemon Bay High School.
Thirty minutes later and several miles south, the boys soccer team will play its first regular season match of the season at Gulf Coast — one of the top teams in the state — at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The boys basketball team will wrap up its preseason against Out-of-Door Academy at 5 p.m. at Lemon Bay High School.
An hour after boys basketball tips off, the girls soccer team will host Naples at the VAYSA fields.
Thursday
A busy day in Indians athletics opens as the girls weightlifting team travels to take on the Tarpons at Charlotte High School, beginning at 5 p.m.
Then, a pair of teams will host home games — with the girls basketball team playing Lemon Bay at the TeePee and the girls soccer team hosting Braden River at the VAYSA fields, both scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Friday
The boys soccer team will finish its first week of the regular season tonight at 7 p.m. at district-rival North Port, who the Indians defeated to win the district title last season.
If the football team defeats Plant City, it will play at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Steinbrenner vs. Riverview in the regional semifinals.
