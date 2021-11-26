Mogford

Emma Mogford and the Venice girls soccer team will play one of the marquee matchups of the week as they host an undefeated Parrish team on Thursday night at 7. 

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

Thanksgiving has come and gone and so has the fall sports season.

With the start of the holiday season behind us, the winter sports season will truly begin. Nearly everyone is in action this week as the girls and boys basketball teams, boys and girls soccer teams and wrestling teams will compete in regular season matchups.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:

Tuesday

The action starts today as three teams — the girls basketball and boys and girls soccer squads — hit the road.

The girls soccer team will kick things off with a match at Gulf Coast (3-1) at 5 p.m.

Then, the girls basketball team will play at DeSoto County (2-1) and the boys soccer team will play at Sarasota (2-2-1), with both games starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

A typically light day of the week features both Indians basketball teams on the road.

The girls will play at Manatee (3-0) at 7 p.m. as they wrap up their week of play.

The boys team will finish off the night as it plays down in Naples against Gulf Coast (0-0) at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

One of the best matchups of the week takes place tonight as the state title-defending girls soccer team hosts an undefeated Parrish squad (4-0) at 7 p.m.

Later that night, the boys basketball team plays its second game of the week as it hosts Bayshore at 7:45 p.m. at the TeePee.

Friday

If the football team beats West Orange, the Indians will host their final home game of the season tonight against a team to be determined in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.

In other Indians action, the boys soccer team will play at Port Charlotte (1-5) at 6 p.m. and the wrestling team will kick off a weekend on the road against Lake Gibson.

