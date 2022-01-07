The Winter Break is finally over, and each team on campus returns to action this week.
The wrestling team opens the week today with district dual competition at North Port while other teams — like boys and girls basketball and soccer — will each play multiple games as they look to return to form.
There are athletes worth watching on each Indians team, and a few squads could even go on deep postseason runs in the coming month.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Today
The wrestling team will begin the postseason for duals competition this morning as the Indians travel to compete at North Port, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Monday
Coming off a three-week break, the girls soccer team will resume regular season play tonight at 7 p.m. at North Port (4-8) — a district foe the Lady Indians (6-3-2) could see again in the postseason.
The boys soccer team (5-4-2) will host its first home game in nearly a month as the Indians play Riverview (9-0-2), the top team in the district, at 7 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Meanwhile, the girls basketball team (7-3) will host Lakewood Ranch (7-6) at the TeePee at 7:30 p.m. in their return from Winter Break.
Tuesday
Fresh off their return to action, the girls basketball team will play again tonight as they travel to take on Cardinal Mooney (10-2) at 7 p.m.
Also on the road, the boys basketball team (3-6) will match up with another top area squad as it faces Port Charlotte (6-5) at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
The boys soccer team will host an early-evening matchup against Port Charlotte today as the Pirates (2-9) come to play at Powell-Davis Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Just over a month removed from beating Booker by 25 points without several players, the boys basketball team will play at the Tornadoes (3-9) tonight at 7:30 p.m. as the Indians look for a series sweep this season.
Friday
Finishing off a three-game week, the boys basketball team will host Sarasota (1-11) tonight at 7 p.m. at the TeePee as it looks to go 2-0 against the Sailors this season.
After losing an early lead in a 46-40 loss last month, the girls basketball team will get another chance against the Pirates (11-4) tonight as they play at Port Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.
The girls soccer team will play its second-to-last regular season game tonight at Cardinal Mooney (4-4-1) at 6 p.m.
The boys soccer team wraps up a three-match week tonight as it travels to Punta Gorda to play at Charlotte (7-2-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.