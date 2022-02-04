Teams around campus have been dropping like flies.
First, the boys soccer team was done in by an undefeated Riverview team in the district semifinals. Then, the girls basketball team followed suit in the same round at Gulf Coast.
If the week weren’t already hard enough for Indians fans, the girls soccer team finished districts by losing in the championship game, 1-0, to Gulf Coast.
However, unlike boys soccer and girls basketball, the girls soccer team will advance to regionals next week.
But there’s more than just regional soccer to look forward to with spring sports opening with tennis this week and a pair of lifters ready for a run at states.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Tuesday
A relatively light week begins tonight with three Indians teams in action.
The boys and girls tennis teams will make their home debut this season with a match against Out-of-Door Academy at 3 p.m.
Later this evening, the girls soccer team — ranked as the No. 8 and final seed in the region — will travel to take on top-seeded Palm Harbor University at 7 p.m. in a do-or-die matchup in the regional quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the boys basketball team will open the playoffs at home as it hosts Sarasota at 7 p.m. in the district quarterfinals.
Wednesday
If the third-seeded boys basketball team beats the Sailors — a team it defeated twice in the regular season — on Tuesday night, it will travel to play at second-seeded Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals tonight.
Thursday
Fans can take a break from playoff action today.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal comes to visit the boys and girls tennis teams at 3 p.m. followed by the girls wrestling district tournament at the Venice High gym later that evening.
Friday
If the boys basketball team beats Sarasota and Gulf Coast, it will play for the district championship tonight at No. 1 Riverview at 7 p.m. — a team the Indians defeated, 76-74, in overtime this past week — or it will host No. 4 North Port or No. 5 Lehigh.
If the girls soccer team upsets Palm Harbor on Tuesday, it will hit the road again for a regional semifinals matchup at the winner of Windermere Prep vs. Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. tonight.
Venice will be represented at the 3A girls weightlifting state championships today as Lauren McMahon and Juliana Courville — a pair of second-place finishers at regionals — will compete in the 101-pound and 139-pound weight classes, respectively.
