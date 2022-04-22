Fans of Venice High athletics won’t want to miss anything this week.
There’s a full slate of can’t-miss games this week, starting today with Veteran’s Night hosted by the Indians baseball team and running through the softball team’s regular season finale on Friday.
In the middle of it all, some teams will play their biggest contests of the season.
The girls beach volleyball team finished its regular season undefeated, but the real test begins on Monday as the team will begin play in a winner-take-all district tournament in Punta Gorda.
Then, the girls tennis team will make its first appearance in the state tournament since 2014, armed with one of the deepest and most talented rosters coach Wayne Robertson said he has ever had at Venice. The Lady Indians lost just once, 4-3, to Community School of Naples in the regular season and have made quick work of their postseason competition thus far.
Joining the girls will be Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich, a doubles duo that won a district title and will now compete at states, too.
That’s not all, either, as the track and field team will compete at districts today and the boys volleyball team will open its district tournament at home on Monday.
Here’s how it all breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The track and field postseason begins this morning for Venice athletes as the teams will travel down to Naples for the district tournament at Gulf Coast High School.
In the evening, the baseball team (9-12) will host Veteran’s Night — an event aimed at honoring servicemen and women with a free meal and recognition — for a game against Cardinal Mooney (9-8), beginning around 5:30 p.m.
Monday
The playoff action continues into today.
First off, the girls beach volleyball team (12-0) will open its district tournament at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda this afternoon. After a first-round bye, the top-seeded Lady Indians will play Port Charlotte (5-7) or North Port (0-9) at 5 p.m. in the district tournament semifinals.
If the Lady Indians win, they will advance to the championship match the following day.
Later that evening, the boys volleyball team (4-9) will also begin its district tournament as it hosts Berkeley Prep (4-18) at 7 p.m. at the TeePee in the district quarterfinals.
If the Indians win, they will play the following day at top-seeded Tampa Bay HEAT in the semifinal round.
If all that weren’t enough, the spring football season officially begins today for the reigning 8A state champion Indians.
Tuesday
With the likelihood that the girls beach volleyball team wins its semifinal match, the Lady Indians would play either Charlotte (8-4) or Lemon Bay (12-2) in the district championship this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Carmalita Park.
If the boys volleyball team also wins on Monday, it will travel North to play the Tampa Bay HEAT (21-0) at 4 p.m. with a spot in the district final on the line.
Later on, both the baseball and softball teams will be in action at 7 p.m. — with baseball hosting Fort Myers (19-2) and softball (17-1) playing at Riverdale (11-8).
Wednesday
The 4A tennis state tournament begins today at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs with a match in the state semifinals against Spanish River.
The time and matchup for the doubles pairing of Siddons and Neitlich have not yet been determined.
Later in the evening back in Venice, the baseball team will host its regular season finale against Braden River (7-13) at 7 p.m.
Thursday
If the girls' tennis team defeats Spanish River on Wednesday, it will play in the 4A state championship match some time this afternoon at Sanlando Park.
Friday
The softball team will wrap up a busy week and a jam-packed season tonight as it hosts its regular season finale — against Port Charlotte (5-13) at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.