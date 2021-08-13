It can be difficult to keep up with all of the athletic endeavors of Venice High athletes throughout the school year.
Some games are canceled or rescheduled. Some games are played on the weekends, most late at night, and occasionally a long car ride away.
However, the sports staff of the Sun will try to be there for most of it, and we’ll catch you up with what we can’t get to this year.
Since there haven’t been any games played just yet, all we can do is look forward to this upcoming week of preseason action.
Football
It’s tough to top a Venice High football game, especially one against a perennial powerhouse in Miami Northwestern. Though fans will likely get spoiled by watching the Indians eight times at Powell-Davis Stadium this fall, making the trip should be worth it for this one.
A year after making a run to the regional final, Venice has reloaded to create one of the deepest offenses the Indians have ever had.
Senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Browne will operate behind an offensive line that includes seven experienced returners. He can throw to any one of several reliable playmakers, be it returning players Jayshon Platt (last year’s leading receiver) and Keyon Sears or transfers Alex Perry, Omari Hayes and Austin Bray.
Defensively, Venice boasts two players — Damon Wilson and Elliot Washington — with several power-five offers along with a front seven loaded with returning talent such as Trenton Kintigh, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos and Logan Ballard.
Fans can catch the first glimpse of how it all comes together this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
The Venice High volleyball team has earned a reputation for being a tough out in the playoffs — coming home with the final prize five times under coach Brian Wheatley.
The expectations won’t be lowered this year for a group that includes both strong returners like seniors Paden Keller and Ireland Ferguson along with some promising freshmen.
This group will be tested right away as it is set to host Community School of Naples (21-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before facing Steinbrenner (17-8) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Golf, Cross Country, Swimming
The individual sports will continue to practice on through the preseason before opening right away in the regular season — as the boys golf team hosts the John Ryan Invitational on the morning of Monday, Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.