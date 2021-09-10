The storylines of the fall sports season are beginning to unfold as each team on campus has found some success so far except for the swim team, which debuts at home on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The football team has had a strong start against top-ranked competition thanks to some familiar faces — like Damon Wilson II, Elliot Washington, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt and others — there have been some exciting newcomers, too, like Omari Hayes and Ryan Browne.
Despite taking two losses at the TeePee already, the volleyball team is undefeated on the road and in district play as the Lady Indians (5-2) look poised for a 20th-straight district championship.
In golf and cross country there have been standouts performances, like Elizabeth Ireland leading the girls golf team to an undefeated start in match play or the boys golf team all breaking 40 in an impressive win over Riverview.
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the week ahead:
Today
The boys and girls cross country teams will be running in the Fort Myers Invite this morning at 7:30 with other area teams like Charlotte High and DeSoto County.
Monday
The boys golf team has had several members shoot in the mid to high 30s this season and will look to keep that going in the Jenkins Invitational beginning at 8 a.m.
Tuesday
Fresh off a tournament in which three players — Hayli Snaer, Elizabeth Ireland and Llly Lapczynski — shot lower than 85, the girls golf team will look to stay hot with a match on the road against Lakewood Ranch at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
In an atypical week for the volleyball team, the Indians will host Sarasota at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in another district matchup.
Venice opened the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Sailors at Sarasota.
The boys golf team will be playing again two days after tournament play as it hosts Lemon Bay at 3:30 p.m.
The swim team was originally scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 1 against Riverview and Sarasota, but lightning rescheduled the event to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday
After hosting two perennial powers from around the state in the opening weeks in Edgewater (Orlando) and Cocoa, the football team will take a short trip up the road to play at Sarasota at 7:30 p.m.
The Sailors will represent the first district opponent of the year for the Indians as they look to take their first step toward reclaiming the district title.
The volleyball team will play in its first tournament of the season as they travel to play up at Berkeley Prep (Tampa).
