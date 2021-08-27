The regular season began for the Indians this past week, but there weren’t many opportunities for students and fans to watch.
The most anticipated event of the week — Venice football vs. Cardinal Gibbons — was rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. after several Chiefs players were forced into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
The volleyball team opened its season with a three-match week, but played just one at home — winning at Sarasota, 3-0, on Monday and at Forest (Ocala), 3-1, but lost at home to Tampa Prep, 3-1.
The girls golf team, meanwhile, went 4-0 as it beat Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay, Sarasota and North Port with ease. Elizabeth Ireland was the medalist in both tri-matches for the Lady Indians as she carded a 42 and a 40.
The boys golf team also opened its season as it hosted its annual John Ryan Invitational on Monday morning — placing fifth.
Here’s what Indians fans have to look forward to this week:
Tuesday
The 2-1 Venice volleyball team returns home on Tuesday to host Lakewood Ranch (0-1) at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
The girls golf team will look to stay undefeated this week as they host Riverview in a dual match at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Thirty minutes later, the swim season will officially open at Venice High as the Indians host Riverview and Sarasota at 4 p.m.
Thursday
The boys golf team will return to the links on Thursday as it hosts Lemon Bay at 3:30 p.m.
Later that night, the volleyball team will be back at the TeePee to finish off a two-match week. The Lady Indians will host 2019 3A state champion Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m.
Friday
Barring any COVID-19 related cancellations, the Venice football team is scheduled to kick off its regular season with a home matchup against Edgewater at 7:30 p.m.
Edgewater (Orlando) went 8-3 last year and finished the season ranked as the No. 9 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.
Saturday
The Indians cross country teams will wrap up the week with a meet at Estero Community Park — the teams’ second meet of the season — at 7:30 a.m.
