THIS WEEK IN VENICE SPORTS: Here comes the home stretch By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer Jan 6, 2023 The Indians are back from winter break this week, and they aren't wasting any time jumping back into the heart of the schedule.This week there will be district and regional wrestling tournaments, some interesting regular season district matchups in basketball and soccer with at least one event every day.Though there haven't been any dominant Venice teams this winter, no team on campus has a losing record with about a month of regular season remaining. It's not far-fetched to see each Venice team — wrestling, girls weightlifting, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer — playing for a district title or beyond in the weeks to come.But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.Here's how the week ahead in Venice High sports breaks down, day-by-day:TodaySome Indians athletes will get back into action this morning, beginning with a district duals wrestling meet at 10 a.m. at Venice High.A few miles down the road in Englewood, the girls weightlifting team will compete in its final meet of the regular season when the Lemon Bay Invite begins at 10:15 a.m.MondayThe girls basketball team (11-5) will try to complete a season sweep of Port Charlotte (11-8) when the Lady Indians hit the road for a 7 p.m. game at the Lady Pirates' home gym.TuesdayA couple of teams will return from winter break on this day.The boys basketball team (8-6) will hit the road for one of its toughest tests thus far for a 7 p.m. matchup at Braden River (10-3).Meanwhile, the boys soccer team (5-4-5) will also be in for a challenge as it hosts Braden River (7-3-2) in a 7 p.m. match.WednesdayThe girls soccer team (8-8-1) will have a chance to avenge a 6-1 loss to Lakewood Ranch earlier this season when it hosts the Lady Mustangs at 7 p.m.ThursdayIf the Indians' wrestlers make it past the district duals, they will compete in the regional duals meet, beginning at 6 p.m. at a location to be determined.FridayThe boys soccer team will wrap up a two-match week when it hosts Sarasota (5-4-4) in a 7 p.m. start.The boys basketball team will shoot for a regular-season sweep of one of their top competitors for the district when it travels up the road to play at Sarasota (12-3) at 7:30 p.m.If the girls basketball team defeats Port Charlotte earlier in the week, it will have a chance to tie last year's mark of 13 wins by beating Lakewood Ranch (6-9) at home at 7:30 p.m.SaturdayThe boys and girls wrestling teams will open the Individual Bracket Tournament season as they host the King/Queen of the Island IBT at Venice High, beginning at 10 a.m.
