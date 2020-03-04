Thomas-Oliver III has gone from area standout to draft hopeful

It's been a steady rise for Stan Thomas-Oliver III.
From his days tearing up the fields at North Port and Charlotte high schools to switching positions at Florida International University and finally, being invited to participate at the NFL Combine as one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
It was a surreal feeling as he stepped onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind over the weekend.
The Combine is an event that has given life to the dreams of kids like Thomas-Oliver III. His idols — Richard Sherman, Randy Moss and South Fort Myers' own Sammy Watkins — came before him and made their mark on the same field. On Sunday, it was his turn to try and convince one team take a chance on him.
"The minute you step on the field your adrenaline kicks in," Thomas-Oliver III said. "This is it, all the things you've been praying for, all the long nights and early mornings are about to kick in. Everything you've prepared for is here. It was a great experience meeting people from all over the country being able to compete and learn from older guys that were in the league."
The weekend started with medical and psychological evaluations. While on the field, Thomas-Oliver III performed as well as he expected.
He measured in at 6-foot, 192 pounds and ran a 4.48 40-yard dash (tied for 17th out of 61 at his position) with a 34-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump.
Check out @__Alcatraz21's run at the #NFLCombine on Sunday!#PawsUp 🐾 | #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/mXavFGunOA— FIU Football (@FIUFootball) March 2, 2020
The only challenge was a few new drills that were implemented this year, but it didn't trip him up since all of the other athletes were also doing them for the first time on that stage.
"I did pretty solid," Thomas-Oliver III said. "I planned on running in the 4.4s so I did what I really wanted to do in the 40. My drills felt like they were solid, but always room for improvement there. Overall it was a pretty good day for me."
He received a 5.6 grade, which, according to the Combine website, projects him to make the tail end of a roster or practice squad.
Thomas-Oliver III is just looking to turn the head of one GM or coach, much like he did some seven years ago as a junior at North Port when Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman first realized how dynamic of an athlete he was facing.
"He ran a trick play with another player that was really good and I think they went 70 yards on the first play," Ingman said. "He was on the receiving end of a reverse pass and it was just so impressive. He's just an elite athlete. I'm not at all surprised he's where he's at today."
He transferred to Charlotte for his senior year, and caught 59 balls for 1,105 yards and nine total touchdowns. From there he landed at FIU and made the transition from wide receiver to defensive back.
That's where his path to the draft really began. It wasn't an easy switch, but one he welcomed. By the end of his senior year, Thomas-Oliver III was intercepting Miami quarterbacks in upset victories and getting invited to both the Tropical and Shrine bowls, which led to his Combine invite.
Tarpon and Panther teammate D'Vonte Price, who has played with Thomas-Oliver III since Pop Warner, has gotten a clear view of his ascent.
"Stan's a selfless guy. He just wanted to do what he could do to help the team out," Price said. "He studied so he could become his best self. It’s crazy to see how far he’s made it. Seeing him come out of high school as a receiver to now being one of the top corners in the country is crazy. He has always been a great athlete. Maybe one of the best I’ve ever competed against and with."
Next up is FIU's pro day, which is scheduled for April 1. Then he sits back and waits to see if his name gets called during the draft. He would be the first area player drafted since Venice offensive lineman Forrest Lamp in 2017.
It's been a grueling process, but being selected would make everything worthwhile and he feels he's done more than enough to warrant a roster spot.
The question now is, does the NFL agree?
"They'll be getting a humble and hard working player and a player that can thrive through adversity.," Thomas-Oliver III said. "Whether it's low or late, it doesn't matter. I just want to get drafted."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.