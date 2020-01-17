ST. PETERSBURG — Charlotte High graduate Stan Thomas-Oliver III thought things were done after Florida International University fell to Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl last month.
Following a successful football career with the Tarpons and Panthers, he was just waiting for his next opportunity.
That’s when the East West Shrine Bowl came calling, adding Thomas-Oliver III to the roster earlier this week and giving him one last shot to show his big play ability to scouts at the next level.
“I was surprised, I didn’t think I was gonna get called up,” he said Friday at a media event held at Tropicana Field. “My dad called me and told me the Shrine Game said they want you to play and I was just like, ‘Let’s do it.’
“It’s a blessing to get to strap it on again and meet people from all across America, make new friends, pick up new things. I’m very thankful for the opportunity.”
With the Tarpons in 2015, he was a focal part of an offense that averaged 38 points per game. Charlotte went 12-1 that year, reaching the Final Four with their star receiver catching 59 passes for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.
He said his high school days set the foundation for his success.
“The hard work and grit at Charlotte — that’s pretty much what they expect,” Thomas-Oliver III said. “If you don’t have that hard work, you can’t be a Tarpon. Them instilling that, Coach Binky, Coach Hicks, Coach Mutt, I’m thankful for them because they got me to this point.”
Once at FIU, he spent two years as a receiver, not seeing the field much, and switched to defensive back as a junior where he began to thrive. As a senior, he recorded 59 total tackles with three forced turnovers.
In an upset victory over Miami in November Thomas-Oliver III intercepted the second pass of the game and nearly returned it for a touchdown. The play sparked a 30-24 win over the Hurricanes and he believes it’s one of the reasons he got the call from the Shrine Bowl.
The big plays have been abundant in big moments throughout his career, but that starts on the practice field where he and senior FIU quarterback James Morgan consistently battled with each other.
Sometimes Morgan was able to thread the needle, but often Thomas-Oliver III made things difficult.
“It sucks in practice because I have to go against him, but he really makes the receivers and everybody around him a lot better,” Morgan said. “We go at it pretty good on some contested throws. You can see this week already, getting here late and already establishing himself as one of the top corners here. It says a lot about his ability.”
Though the primary goal is to turn some heads on the field, Shrine Bowl week is more than just on-field competition.
The athletes get to be a part of many events benefiting the children in local Shriner’s Hospitals. That included a trip to the children’s hospital where players met, danced and interacted with the children battling various health issues.
Thomas-Oliver III said it was an eye-opening experience.
“Those experiences just teach you to enjoy every moment and be thankful for your moment,” he said. “Some of these kids, they walk around with a smile on their face regardless of what’s going on in their life. That makes me smile. All of this is a great experience.”
Thomas-Oliver III recorded one tackle in the game Saturday that ended with a 31-27 win for the East squad.
The future is unknown for the hometown star, but he is hopeful he will get a shot at the next level, whether that’s the NFL, XFL or any league that will give him a shot.
Until then, the grind continues.
“I’m thinking NFL, I would love to get drafted,” Thomas-Oliver III said. “But wherever the cards lie, I’m gonna be blessed any way wherever I go. I just want to continue to play football.
