When the time came to find the next volleyball coach at North Port, one could say school officials kept their own counsel.
In keeping with the school’s focus on hiring coaches who know the school well, North Port athletic director Tony Miller on Friday tabbed Jennica Thomas to succeed Chassity Taylor.
Thomas, a counselor at the school for the past few years, also spent a season as an assistant coach under Taylor in 2019.
Thomas’ description of how she came to be the prime candidate was matter-of-fact.
“They knew that I had been an assistant and that I played in college and everything,” she said. “So I just had conversations with Tony (Miller) and the principal, Shannon Fusco, about it and we all just agreed that would be the direction we would go.”
During her college playing days, Thomas was a 6-1 middle hitter at Winthrop and South Florida. During her junior and senior seasons at South Florida, she played in all 64 matches, amassing 335 kills and 279 blocks. Her 21 solo blocks and 135 block assists during her senior season (2014) landed her on three school career lists.
Thomas’ high school days were spent at Northside Christian in St. Petersburg. There, she was named to the Pinellas County Senior All-Star Team, earned a spot on the All-County second team and was named the school’s Senior Athlete of the Year.
She also excelled in track and field, where she finished second in the high jump at state during her senior season.
Thomas is taking over a Bobcats squad that loses four seniors following a 6-18 campaign. Next year’s team promises to be quite young, with possibly only two seniors on the team.
“It’s going to be a young team, but it’s exciting that I will have more time with those girls,” Thomas said. “We can build that foundation for the future and just continue to build the program and make the North Port volleyball name well-known in the area for good things.”
Thomas has experience coaching club volleyball, but was eager to take on a high school program.
“I’ve always wanted to get back into the sport in this way,” Thomas said. “I coached club for a few years while I was in grad school and everything, so just getting back into it in the high school arena is awesome.”
Thomas said her dual-sport background will play a role in how she approaches volleyball.
“In high school, I had a really awesome track coach. He really helped me focus on just being an athlete that could play volleyball,” she said. “I think that’s something I want to focus on – building those types of skills – and obviously the volleyball techniques will come.”
First up for Thomas will be the school’s inaugural beach volleyball season this spring.
