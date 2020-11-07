Three area cross country runners will advance to next week’s state championship meets in Tallahassee after their performances at regionals Saturday morning.
Venice senior Alberto Teijelo held off Viera’s Michael Toppi with a time of 15:49.57 to win the Class 4A Region 4 meet at North Port. Meanwhile at the Class 3A Region 4 meet in Stuart, Charlotte senior Aleecia Collins (19:47.95) finished second overall in the girls’ field and Port Charlotte junior Tyler Wadsworth (16:33.15) finished fourth in the boys’ meet.
The Charlotte girls just barely missed out on advancing as a team, finishing fifth overall behind qualifiers Fort Myers, Naples, Estero and Palmetto Ridge. North Port’s boys finished sixth while the Bobcat girls finished 11th. The Venice boys finished 10th and the girls 11th.
The top four teams and the next four individual runners not affiliated with the top four teams advance to the state meets. Those meets will be held Friday and Saturday at Tallahassee’s Apalachee Regional Park.
