Early National Signing Day fell on an awkward day for the Venice High football team, as the Indians to prepare in the 8A state final this weekend.
Still, three players couldn’t wait to lock in their commitments to their respective college programs as Myles Weston (Mercer), Makhete Gueye (Louisville) and David Raney (Navy) signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning.
Venice will have more players lock in their commitments on the official National Signing Day on Wed, Feb. 2.
Here’s everything to know about the players who committed today:
Myles Weston, Mercer defensive back
A two-sport star at Venice, Weston is a three-year starter on the football team and has been one of the basketball team’s go-to guards as well.
After initially playing as a receiver for the varsity football team as a sophomore and junior, Weston was asked to switch to cornerback as a senior and didn’t hesitate.
Playing opposite four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II, some teams were tempted to throw Weston’s way, and he made them pay.
The senior intercepted three passes, broke up three passes and recorded 38 tackles for a defense that has allowed under nine points per game through the playoffs.
Makhete Gueye, Louisville offensive lineman
A lifelong basketball player from Senegal, Gueye had an itch to try football this year, and his efforts resulted in the scholarship offer that he locked in this week.
The 6-foot-7, 275-pound senior, known as “MG” to teammates and coaches, learned how to play football on the fly this season for Venice. He switched from the defensive line to the offensive line a few weeks in — taking nightly Zoom lessons from offensive line coach Josh Hunter to catch up.
He’s proved to be effective in both run blocking and pass protection as Venice has steamrolled its opponents through four straight playoff games.
A three-year starter, Raney has proved to be one of the most versatile offensive linemen for the Indians. The senior has seen time at every position — switching from right tackle to right guard this year to accommodate the addition of Gueye.
A state qualifier in weightlifting, too, Raney is the most experienced player on what coach John Peacock has called "the best offensive line Venice has ever had."
