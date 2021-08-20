A few former Venice High baseball players, like Mark Guthrie, Jon Knott and Jack Voigt have gone on to reach the MLB level, but it’s been some time since an Indian reached the pinnacle of baseball.
However, three former Indians — Nick Longhi, Dalton Guthrie and Mike Rivera — are just one promotion away from the major leagues after battling in the minors for several years.
Though Longhi has been at the Triple-A level for a couple seasons, he’s hurt his chances at a late-season call-up with a July slump and a recent injury. Despite this, though, he’s proven he can play at the highest level of the minor leagues and is a part of a Colorado organization that will be in need of hitters in coming seasons.
Like Longhi, this isn’t Rivera’s first stop at the Triple-A level. In fact, Rivera has now been promoted to Triple-A three times this season as he’s dealt with injuries and slumps at the plate.
Guthrie, however, has been hot at the plate this summer — hitting over .300 in his first promotion to Triple-A this year — but has been stuck on the injured list since late July.
The breakthrough to the major leagues might not happen for any of these Indians this season, but each has put himself in position to earn that final promotion in the coming years.
Here’s how all the former Indians are faring in minor league baseball:
Nick Longhi (Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes — Colorado Rockies)
Hitting .227 with 21 runs, 17 RBI, 4 HR over 52 games
Longhi has been with the Albuquerque Isotopes all season, and despite a strong start, has had a rocky past few weeks.
The former Venice High star has gone 12-for-65 (.185) since the beginning of July.
Dalton Guthrie (Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs— Philadelphia Phillies)
Hitting .263 with 29 runs, 25 RBI, 5 HR over 67 games
Not only did Guthrie earn a promotion to Triple-A this season, but he’s also excelled there.
The former Indians and Gators shortstop has hit .313 at the highest level of the minor leagues over 31 games with 15 runs, 13 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.
Guthrie, however, has been on the injured list since last playing on July 28.
Mike Rivera (Triple-A Columbus Clippers — Cleveland Indians)
Hitting .173 with 14 runs, 15 RBI, 3 HR across 35 games
Rivera earned his third promotion to Triple-A Columbus this season on July 30 and has stuck with the team since.
The former Indians and Gators catcher has gone 5-for-24 (.208) over nine games at the Triple-A level as he looks to stick around with the Clippers.
Brent Killam (High-A Tri-City Dust Devils — Los Angeles Angels)
1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 62 strikeouts across 41 innings pitched over 10 starts
The former Venice High and Georgetown pitcher cruised through Low-A with a 2.63 ERA and 41 strikeouts across 24 innings, but hasn’t had it as easy at High-A.
Killam is 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA in 17 innings with the Dust Devils, but he has maintained his strong strikeout to walk ratio — striking out 21 and walking 11. He remains on the injured list, where he’s been since he last pitched on July 25.
Trevor Holloway (High-A Hudson Valley Renegades — New York Yankees)
8-2 with four saves, a 3.74 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 55 1/3 innings pitched in 28 relief appearances
Holloway has pitched well out of the bullpen all year, but has hit some bumps in the road since his promotion to High-A on July 6.
The former Indian and UCF Knight is 1-1 with a 5.49 ERA and 23 strikeouts to 13 walks over 19 2/3 innings with Hudson Valley.
His most recent appearance came in a game on Aug. 17 in which he allowed no runs on a hit and a walk over 2 2/3 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.