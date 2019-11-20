Three Tarpon athletes make college choices official

Three Tarpons signed to play collegiate sports on Wednesday at the school. Pictured from left are pitcher Cameron Koch (Florida Southwestern), softball infielder Alyssa Opsahl (Lake Sumter) and first baseman Hal Turner (Flagler). The baseball duo was part of a 15-10 squad that finished runner-up for the district. Opsahl led the team hitting .4225 with 27 RBIs as a junior. View full story on yoursun.com.