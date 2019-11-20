Three Tarpon athletes make college choices official

Opsahl led the team hitting .4225 with 27 RBIs as a junior.

Three Tarpons signed to play collegiate sports Wednesday afternoon.

Pitcher Cameron Koch and first baseman/designated hitter Hal Turner from the baseball team signed with Florida Southwestern State College and Flagler College. The duo was part of a 15-10 squad that finished runner-up for the district.

"I grew up knowing that I was good enough, but people just overlooked me," Turner said. "I finally got the chance to play college ball and today's one of the best days of my life for sure."

Koch had a couple choices including a school in western Georgia, but preferred the atmosphere down in Fort Myers.

"It was a little nerve racking, but now I got it over with," Koch said. "It was up and down for a while. I had a school up in Georgia and a school in Palm Beach, but I decided on FSW because my schooling and baseball was my main focus."

Also signing was standout infielder Alyssa Opsahl, who is off to Lake Sumter State College. Opsahl led the team hitting .4225 with 27 RBIs as a junior.

"I'm really proud of myself for it, but at the same time it's sad because I have to leave," Opsahl said. "Every season I tell myself to go in and have fun, but this season I'm really just gonna play my game because I have nothing to worry about."

