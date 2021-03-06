Lucas Willis was not going to be denied this weekend. The opponent didn’t matter. Be it a mere mortal or King Kong, Willis was going to prevail.
History was on the line, you see — he was on the verge of becoming the sixth wrestler in Florida history to win five individual state titles. More, he was in line to surpass his coach, Evan Robinson, as the most decorated wrestler in Charlotte High history.
He needed just 63 seconds in Saturday’s championship match against Jesuit’s Sergio Desiante to make it official. In the process, his victory clinched Charlotte’s third state team title, joining the 1980 and 1997 teams.
“His mindset, since he’s on top, is that nobody can or should be able to beat him,” said teammate Isaac Church earlier this week. “So when you’re wrestling him, he’s not going to give you anything. He’s going to come at you. He’ll hit you, he’ll bang you, he won’t feel bad for you.
“A lot of stuff he does, other people would apologize, but him, no,” Church continued. “He’ll do it and look at you and say get up, let’s go. Stop crying. I don’t care your eye’s missing, let’s go. He just has a different mentality.”
It’s a lead-by-example mentality mixed with an obsessiveness about the sport that leads him to help his teammates with everything they do in the Charlotte wrestling room.
“He pushes everybody to get where he is even if he knows we can’t get to his level,” said Church, who took second place this weekend at 132. “He will push you to get there and just aspire to see you get better.”
In particular, Willis has rubbed off on Cody Rice and Andrew Austin. Not coincidentally, those two joined Willis atop the medal stand after winning their respective state title matches at 170 and 126.
“He’s always been so good, from the time we were little, everybody knew his name,” Rice said. “He’s the winningest guy on the team, so he’s a really good leader. He knows everything about the sport, too.”
Austin gives away a lot of weight to Willis in the wrestling room, but said his mentorship came through in the lessons he taught in attitude and technique. Austin became a two-time state champion on Saturday.
“He’s really like an older brother to me,” Austin said. “He has mentored me all through my high school career, even in middle school. He’s been an animal his whole life. It’s honestly the reason I’m a good wrestler.”
Willis first started wrestling in elementary school in an effort to keep up with his older brother. He was determined to accomplish more by his high school years. In seventh grade, he went undefeated as a member of Imagine’s team, but was disqualified from the state meet at the last minute due to a paperwork snafu regarding his status as a home-schooled student.
Willis went to Somerset for his eighth-grade season and won a state title at 120. The following year, his family moved to Port Charlotte and he opted to join Charlotte High’s team. The presence of Robinson, himself a three-time state champion, was a key ingredient in Willis’s continued development.
“It definitely helped me out,” Willis said. “I don’t like being told what to do but he definitely knows a lot more than me.”
Before big matches or major tournaments, Robinson’s parting words are often, “have fun.”
“My freshman year, I was hot-headed,” Willis said. “He convinced me to have fun with the matches instead of making it like a war. Now I jump around a bit, dance around, just goof off, because I’d rather have fun. If I’m all mad before the match, imagine what it’s going to be like if I lose? That’s the biggest thing that has stuck with me.”
Willis certainly had fun this weekend, beginning on Friday when he pinned Port St. Lucie’s Elijah Yuhas in 13 seconds before scoring a 10-2 major decision against Lake Gibson’s Frank Solorzano. Saturday began with a 14-second pin of Winter Springs’ Harlan McCandless to reach the title match.
Robinson said whenever Willis “stays out of his own way” he is unstoppable.
“He’s learned a lot over the years, he takes it all in,” he said. “He’s a competitor, he’s strong, he’s athletic and that tool box, it’s wide-open. If there’s a tool in there for a high schooler, he’s got it.
“He’s a very, very talented young man … I don’t even know how to express that,” he added.
Whatever life throws at Willis outside the Charlotte High wrestling room, it all vanishes once he steps through its doors. What he does with the Tarpons during all those hours of practice is the most important thing he does all day.
“It’s my form of meditation, to be honest,” Willis said. “It keeps me at peace, it keeps me level-headed. I’m not in here letting out anger. It’s peaceful for me. It’s my puzzle piece to keep myself straight.”
CHARLOTTE’S TITLE
The Tarpons sent 10 wrestlers to the state meet and seven of them landed on the medal stand, led by Willis, Rice and Austin.
Austin’s win came in dramatic fashion against the only wrestler to have defeated him this season. He defeated Brandon Basile, 6-5, at the last moment. Rice defeated Countryside’s Brian Burburija, 5-2. Church advanced in methodical fashion through his half of the 132 bracket before running into two-time state runner-up Brennan Van Hoecke. The Palmetto Ridge wrestler who lost in 2019 and 2020 to Basile defeated Church, 9-3.
The key to winning the team title might have been Camren French and Nathaniel Box, the roster’s bookends. French took fifth at 106 while Box capped an impressive second half of the season with a fourth-place showing at 285.
Patrick Nolan finished third after losing in the quarterfinals, but managing to wrestle back through the consolation and blood rounds to defeat Lincoln’s Elijah Hendley.
It all added up to 153.5 points, outpacing Palmetto Ridge (145) and Lake Gibson (141.5).
SCHYCK DID IT
Lemon Bay’s Lance Schyck won the 1A state title at 182 by defeating American Heritage’s Joseph Nicolosi 9-5. Schyck, who finished as a runner-up at 170 a year ago, finished the season 39-0 despite wrestling with a torn ACL in his right knee.
Lemon Bay sent nine wrestlers to the state meet this year, but only Schyck reached the medal stand. The overwhelming majority of Manta Rays were in their first or second seasons as wrestlers and will return to the mat next season with the kind of experience that propelled Charlotte to the 2A title this season.
Schyck joined his father, Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck, as a state champion.
ELSEWHERE
Port Charlotte’s two representatives both acquitted themselves well in the 2A meet. Okten Logue finished third at 195 while Koen Hoffman took fourth at 152, knocking off Charlotte’s Carlos Ruiz along the way. … Venice’s five-person contingent at the 3A meet was spearheaded by Bryce Taranto’s second-place finish at 120. Brother Blane Taranto finished fifth at 106. … North Port’s four-person squad yielded a 3A title match appearance in the person of Dominic Joyce, who finished second at 170. Quinn White reached the medal stand with a sixth-place finish at 145.
