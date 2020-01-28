Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Venice at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Venice home vs. St Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

Port Charlotte home vs. Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.

Imagine home vs. North Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

District quarterfinals

DeSoto County at Bayshore, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sarasota, 7 p.m.

