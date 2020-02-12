Sun preps logo

Girls basketball regional quarterfinals

Charlotte at East Lake, 7 p.m.

Imagine School at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.

Haines City at North Port, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Bayshore at Venice, 3:15 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 3 p.m.

DeSoto County at North Port, 3 p.m.

Boys weightlifting

Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota at Venice, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Venice at East Lake Invitational (Tarpon Springs HS)

