Girls basketball regional quarterfinals
Charlotte at East Lake, 7 p.m.
Imagine School at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Haines City at North Port, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Bayshore at Venice, 3:15 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 3 p.m.
DeSoto County at North Port, 3 p.m.
Boys weightlifting
Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota at Venice, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Venice at East Lake Invitational (Tarpon Springs HS)
