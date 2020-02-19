Sun preps logo

Boys basketball regional quarterfinals

Astronaut High School (Titusville) at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.

Howard H. Blake High School (Tampa) at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dunbar (Fort Myers), 7 p.m.

Community Christian at First Baptist Academy (Naples), 7 p.m.

Baseball

Neumann at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Venice at HSBN Invitational in Miami, TBD

North Port vs. TBA at Largo High in Packer Invitational, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Imagine School, 7 p.m.

Softball

Venice at North Port, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay vs. Mariner, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 3:15 p.m.

Lemon Bay vs. Cypress Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Booker at North Port boys, 3 p.m.

