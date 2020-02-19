Boys basketball regional quarterfinals
Astronaut High School (Titusville) at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Howard H. Blake High School (Tampa) at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dunbar (Fort Myers), 7 p.m.
Community Christian at First Baptist Academy (Naples), 7 p.m.
Baseball
Neumann at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Venice at HSBN Invitational in Miami, TBD
North Port vs. TBA at Largo High in Packer Invitational, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Imagine School, 7 p.m.
Softball
Venice at North Port, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay vs. Mariner, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 3:15 p.m.
Lemon Bay vs. Cypress Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Booker at North Port boys, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.