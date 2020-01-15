Boys basketball
Imagine at Venice, 7 p.m.
Sarasota Christian at Community Christian, 7 p.m.
DeSoto at SMA, 7:30 p.m.
North Port at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Imagine at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
DeSoto at Sarasota Military Academy, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at North Port, 7 p.m.
ECS at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Venice at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
DeSoto at Bayshore, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Region Duals, 6 p.m.
